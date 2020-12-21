Isuzu D-Max And S-Cab To Get Rs 10k Price Hike From Jan 2021

Prices of ISUZU D-MAX Regular Cab and S-CAB Commercial Pick-up range will go up by Rs.10,000 w.e.f 1st Jan 2021

Even as automakers are heralding in yearend discounts to clear out stocks, they are also announcing new year price hikes across their portfolios. Isuzu Motors India has also made similar announcements as they plan to increase prices across their entire lineup from 1st Jan 2021.

The price hikes are expected to be approximately Rs.10,000 over current showroom prices, with the company citing increasing input and distribution costs as reasons for this price hike.

The product lineup currently consists of the Isuzu D-Max, Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and Isuzu MU-X. The MU-X is priced from Rs. 27.34 – 29.31 lakhs while the D-Max V-Cross carries a price tag from Rs. 16.54 – 19.99 lakhs.

Isuzu Winter Service Camp

Earlier this month the company also announced a Winter Service Camp valid from December 18-24, 2020. This is being offered at all Isuzu authorized dealers service outlets and customers can avail benefits and preventive maintenance checks for a better driving experience during the winter season in the country.

The service check includes a 50 point comprehensive check up, free top wash and 10 percent off on labor along with a 7 percent discount on general repair and other parts. There is also a 7 percent discount on engine oil. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country the company is also offering upto Rs.100 off on fumigation of their vehicles.

‘Win a D-Max’ Contest

Isuzu Motors India also announced a ‘Win a D-Maz’ Contest. The winner is set to receive a top spec Super Strong variant and winners will be announced by the end of January 2021 with the D-Max Super Strong being handed over to the winner by the end of February 2021.

The contest is being run from December 15, 2020 to January 15, 2021. For this contest, the company is using its official website as a digital platform and the contest is open to participants above the age of 18 years.

BS6 Isuzu

BS6 Isuzu D-Max was launched in October 2020. It is presented in three variants of D-Max Cab-Chassis – Rs 7.84 lakhs, D-Max High-Ride 1,240 kgs – Rs 8.29 lakhs and D-Max Super Strong 1,710 kgs – Rs 8.39 lakhs. It is powered by a BS6 compliant 2.5 liter 4JA1 diesel engine offering 78 hp power and 176 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox sending power to front two wheels.