Isuzu D-Max EV Debuts – 190 PS, 325 Nm, 4X4, 263km Range

While running on electric power, Isuzu D-Max EV retains the robust loading, towing and off-roading capabilities of the ICE model

Earlier this year, Isuzu had showcased the D-Max EV concept at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. Isuzu has now unveiled the production version of the fully electric D-Max at the 2025 Commercial Vehicle Show (CV Show), held at NEC Birmingham. Launch is expected in European markets later this year. Let’s explore some of the key highlights of the Isuzu D-Max EV.

Isuzu D-Max EV Debuts – Styling and features

Exteriors of D-Max EV closely match the styling used with the ICE counterpart. The concept version was showcased with a closed-off grille design, fresh detailing for the lighting elements and a refreshed bumper section. Sportier dual-tone alloy wheels were also seen with the concept. However, the production model showcased in Birmingham has largely the same design elements seen with the existing ICE D-Max.

The electrified model uses a tweaked version of the robust D-Max platform. D-Max EV will be offered in two trims, which are based on the existing D-Max DL40 and V-Cross diesel variants. Both extended cab and double cab options will be available with the electrified D-Max.

Performance, range, specs

Power is derived from a 66.9 kWh high-performance lithium-ion battery pack. The advanced electric drivetrain ensures that the electric D-Max delivers the same heavy-duty performance as its diesel-powered counterpart. With dual motors, combined power output is 140 kW / 190 PS (58 PS front and 132 PS rear). Torque output is 325 Nm (108 Nm front and 217 Nm rear). This is comparable to the 164 hp / 360 Nm, 1.9-litre turbo diesel engine available with existing D-Max. Powertrain options for ICE D-Max vary based on the market.

Talking about the electric D-Max, 0 to 100 km/h is achievable in 10.1 seconds. Top speed is rated at 128+ km/h. Range is 263 km, as per WLTP standards. Isuzu D-Max EV is available in a 4×4 configuration, with a payload capacity of 1 ton and a towing capacity of 3.5 tons. It has zero emissions and comes with Eco Mode to boost range. Advanced regenerative braking also helps improve range.

Off-roading capabilities are pretty robust, which ensures that D-Max EV can easily tackle various types of challenging terrains. The pickup has a ground clearance of 210 mm and water wading capability of up to 600 mm. Approach and departure angles are also quite impressive at 30.5° and 24.2°, respectively. For handling extreme terrains, users can choose the Rough Terrain Mode.

Enhanced cabin experience

D-Max EV also brings enhanced ride quality, making journeys more comfortable for users. Upgrades making it possible include an all-new De-Dion rear suspension. This unlocks improved handling in comparison to the traditional leaf spring suspension setup. Isuzu has introduced various other tweaks to enhance cabin experience. Users can expect reduced cabin noise and vibrations by up to 10% at high revs.

Passenger safety has been improved with new additions to the ADAS kit. Users can access premium features such as Isuzu’s latest high-resolution touchscreen infotainment system and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Battery warranty of 8 years / 1.60 lakh km effectively takes care of worries related to battery maintenance or replacement costs.

Isuzu has already commenced production of the D-Max EV at its plant in Thailand. D-Max EV is expected to be available for sale across multiple global locations later this year. Launch in India could be possible, but an exact timeline is not available.