Isuzu D-Max Price Increase By Rs 1 Lakh – BS6 V-Cross SUV Launch Expected In April

Isuzu is expected to bring back a BS6 compliant V-Cross to India, sometime in April’2021

Isuzu discontinued all their cars from India in March 2020 as none of their cars were updated to meet BS6 norms. Coupled with Covid19 crisis, launch of BS6 equipped Isuzu vehicles took time to be launched in India. Finally in Oct 2020, they launched their first BS6 vehicle.

This was in the form of D-Max and and S-Cab pick up trucks which were launched from Rs 7.84 lakh onwards, ex-sh. In Jan 2021, prices were increased by Rs 10k. Now, in Isuzu has announced that the prices will be increased yet again. And this time, the prices will be increased by Rs 1 lakh. New price will be in effect from 1st April 2021.

New V Cross BS6

Isuzu is planning to bring back the V-Cross in India. It is to be noted that back in October’20, Isuzu had briefly teased the third generation V Cross on its Indian website. Isuzu won’t be bringing in the third generation pick-up truck in the near future.

Instead, it plans to continue with the second generation V-Cross for the Indian market. In most international markets, Isuzu has started selling the third generation iteration of the V-Cross.

Powertrain

Earlier, Isuzu was offering the V-Cross with 2 different diesel engine options, a 2.5L diesel and a 1.9 litre diesel motor. The larger engine came along with a Manual Transmission whereas the 1.9 litre diesel guzzler came mated to an AT setup.

Report states that Isuzu will now be offering the V-Cross only with a single engine option. It would be the same 1.9 litre diesel mill, which Isuzu would have upgraded to meet BS 6 emission norms. Customers will be provided options to choose between automatic and manual transmissions, as per their preference.

Features

Aesthetically, we don’t expect any change in the 2021 V Cross. Thanks to its sheer size, it will continue to look dominating and imposing. Some of the highlights of the V-Cross include the new grille and Bi-LED headlamps, which make the V-Cross look aggressive while the 18-inch diamond-cut alloys add to the oomph factor of the pick-up.

On the inside, we believe that the black interior theme will continue and the list of creature comfort features will include passive entry system, USB charging ports in second row, start/stop feature and a 7-inch touch screen infotainment system.

Launch and Pricing

We expect pricing of the V Cross to go up a little, thanks to the BS6 upgrade. Pricing should most probably revolve around the INR 20 lakh mark. In the pre BS 6 era, the base variant of the V-Cross (MT) was available at INR 16.5 lakhs while the top of the line Z Prestige trim was retailed at INR 19.9 lakhs (ex-showroom prices). Due to its unique proposition, the V Cross doesn’t see many direct rivals in the Indian market.

