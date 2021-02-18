New Isuzu MU-X BS6 Spied Testing In Bangalore Ahead Of Launch

The model being testing is the existing version with updated engine

The Isuzu MU-X SUV and its pickup sibling the V-Max, were temporarily withdrawn from our market as the Japanese UV specialist continued working on making them compatible with the latest BS6 emission norms. The next generation model has already been introduced in global markets but given that Isuzu India is still testing the Bs6 version of the old version, we don’t expect the new one to make it to our shores in a hurry

Isuzu MU-X BS6 – What’s new?

As the spyshots indicate, there are no noticeable changes to the Isuzu MU-X BS6’s exterior styling. We don’t have any reason to expect changes on the inside either.

The BS4 variant derived its power from a 3.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine outputting 177 hp and 380 Nm of torque. The motor powered all the four wheels via an automatic transmission. We may witness a slight drop in the performance figures as the engine graduates to stricter emission standards but the difference in real world performance should be negligible.

Being a direct rival to the formidable Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X comes equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, emergency brake assist, hill start and descent control, traction control, reverse parking camera, and so on. The BS6 version is estimated to have a starting price of INR 29 lakh (ex-showroom). In addition to its compatriot, the ladder frame SUV will also have to fight it out with the larger MG Gloster.

Next generation MU-X

The next generation MU-X, unveiled late last year, brings to table a completely new exterior design and a vastly improved cabin. The key design elements include angular LED headlamps, hexagonal grille, an elegant profile and a fresh rear fascia.

The dashboard design has been borrowed from the new D-Max pickup but things are plusher. The dashboard is finished in black while seats are upholstered in beige. Of course, there is a comprehensive touchscreen infotainment system on offer. The new gen model is 25 mm longer, 10 mm wider and 35 mm taller than the outgoing model.

In terms of equipment, in addition to what its predecessor offered, the new SUV adds blind spot monitoring system, forward collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, automatic high beam assist and autonomous emergency braking system. However, it remains to be seen how many of these electronic aids will make it to the India-spec version when it goes on sale here sometime in 2022.

The 3.0-liter diesel engine produces a heady 190 hp while there is also a 1.9-liter unit delivering 150 hp. Both manual and automatic transmission options are available. The 4×4 system is reserved only for the 3.0-liter mill. Given that the premium SUV market in India looks promising, Isuzu would do well by advancing the launch of its new gen MU-X as much as possible.

