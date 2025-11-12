Isuzu S-Cab Z Dark Series Unveiled – India’s Most Premium CV Gets Dark Treatment

As versatile as they are, pickup trucks never caught on in the Indian market owing to their commercial body style. That didn’t stop Isuzu from operating a diverse pickup truck range in India. The company has now unveiled something that no one has done in the Indian CV market a Dark version of a commercial pickup truck.

Called Isuzu S-Cab Z Dark Series, it is India’s first and the only Dark Edition of a commercial vehicle. While India’s premium SUV buyers shied away from a pickup truck, Isuzu is making its commercial vehicle more premium than a conventional SUV. Let’s take a closer look at the finer details.

Isuzu S-Cab Z Dark Series Unveiled

India’s most premium CV, Isuzu S-Cab Z just got a new Dark Series version with added accessories and a ravishing Black shade. The company recently showcased S-Cab Z Dark Series at the Wheez Auto Expo, Madurai. It was among the most admired exhibits, radiating a commanding presence.

S-Cab Z Dark Series is a culmination of Isuzu accessories fitted at the dealer level. Dark Series optional accessories kit could likely be mated to all colours. But the official images and the showcase at Madurai showed Isuzu S-Cab Z Dark Series in what looks like Cosmic Black Mica shade offered with standard S-Cab Z.

Within Isuzu’s commercial pickup truck lineup, S-Cab Z is the most premium trim, positioned above D-Max, S-Cab and S-Cab EX. Some of the notable added accessories with Isuzu S-Cab Z Dark Series include a Dark grille, hood decal, additional fog lights, dark finish on alloy wheels, sturdy-looking side steps and a rear roll cage. There could be a bed liner in the mix as well.

Premium Interiors

Isuzu S-Cab Z has always been a premium vehicle and it continues to be in Dark Series avatar as well. It gets features like Bi-LED headlights, LED tail lights, dual airbags, a touchscreen infotainment screen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering mounted audio controls, rear parking camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, manual AC, 6 speakers, keyless entry, USB ports and others.

It is aimed at successful and aspirational self-employed individuals and farm owners along with being an engineer’s premium car at the mining site and other applications. S-Cab Z comes with tough ladder-frame underpinnings and is powered by torquey 2.5L 4jA1 Turbo Diesel with 78 bhp and 176 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.





