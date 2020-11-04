Jaguar I-Pace will be powered by a 90kWh battery that generates 394.5 bhp and offers a driving range of 470 km/charge

Jaguar Land Rover, the British luxury carmaker owned by India’s Tata Motors plans to launch the new i-Pace electric SUV in India. With launch date scheduled for sometime early next year and deliveries to commence from March 2021, the company has opened bookings of its first all electric SUV from today.

Jaguar i-Pace will be presented in three variants of S, SE and HSE in India. It will come in powered by a 90 kWh lithium ion battery that offers 400 hp power via its twin electric motors. The setup allows the I-Pace to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 200 kmph.

These batteries can be charged via a 7.4 kW AC wall charger and the company is offering a 5 year service package along with 5 year road side assistance along with the standard 8 years or 1,60,000 km battery warranty.

For charging facilities, Jaguar has entered into a partnership with Tata Power to offer home/office charging facilities to its I-Pace customers. Customers will also be able to charge the I-Pace via the Tata Power network comprising 200+ charging points across 23 cities in India.

Jaguar I-Pace Accolades and Awards

The Jaguar I-Pace sets off the company’s electric journey in India but has received much attention in global markets. It has been the winner of over 80 global awards among which were the 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year and World Green Car. The Jaguar I-Pace was also the first recipient of all three World Car titles simultaneously.

The Jaguar I-Pace is already listed on the company’s India website. Onboard features include LED headlamps and tail lamps, In-Control connected car technology and 19 inch diamond cut alloy wheels. Jaguar I-Pace S will see a Pivi Pro infotainment system with 12 speakers, 380 W Meridian sound system and dual touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Its interiors will sport semi powered front seats, screen based dials and dual zone climate controls along with connected car features, standard driver assistance with 3D surround camera and cruise control.

Jaguar I-Pace SE variant will receive advanced projector LED headlamps, DRLs and interiors with 12 way power adjustable, heated sports seats with memory function and done up in leather upholstery. This variant also receives power folding mirrors with memory.

The top of the line Jaguar I-Pace HSE will receive Matrix LED headlamps, 16 way power adjustable sports seats done up in Windsor leather, hands free boot release and head up display system. In terms of infotainment, it will get a 16 speaker 825W Meridian sound system while safety features will include adaptive cruise control.

Once launched in India, the Jaguar I-Pace will compete against the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Audi e-tron and is likely to carry a price tag of over Rs.1 crore, ex-sh.