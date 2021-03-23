Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV India Launch Price Rs 1.06 Crore

Jaguar I-Pace accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds hitting a top speed of 200km/h

Even as the electric vehicle space in India is still in its nascent state, there are many automakers both Indian and Global set to add new models to this segment. Tesla is one such global automaker planning launch of their electric cars this year, while Jaguar Land Rover has announced the launch of I-Pace electric SUV today.

Jaguar I-Pace was opened for bookings in November 2020 with deliveries to commence from March 2021. The luxury electric car has been the recipient of over 80 awards among which is 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year and World Green Car. The I-Pace has been well received in global markets.

Jaguar I-Pace Features

New I-PACE electric SUV will be offered in three variants that include S, SE, and the top of the line HSE variant. Highlights on the outside include Atlas Grey grille, LED lighting all around, 19 inch alloy wheels and a luxurious Bright Pack option offered on all three variants of the I-Pace. Buyers are also offered the option to select from a body coloured or a panoramic glass roof. A flap hides the charging port located on the front left fender.

The interiors boast of a novel feature. It receives cabin air ionization with PM 2.5 filteration to capture ultrafine air borne particles and allergens and this can be done even before the journey begins.

The cabin itself is loaded with features such as head up display, Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, a multifunction steering wheel and a 12.3 inch HD interactive instrument cluster. The windscreen and front windows come in with acoustic laminated glass so as to reduce outside noise from filtering into the cabin.

Jaguar I-Pace Charging

Jaguar I-PACE is fitted with a 90 kWh lithium ion battery pack producing 294 kW power and 696 Nm torque. This translates into acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. It offers a claimed range of 480 kms.

The battery can be charged upto 80 percent in just 40 minutes via a DC fast charger. The battery comes in with an 8 year/1,60,000 km warranty and owners are offered a complimentary 5 year service pack along with 5 year Jaguar roadside assistance. Charging can be carried out via a 47.4 kW AC wall mounted charger.

Jaguar I-Pace Launch, Price and Competition

Priced from Rs 1.06 crore for the base variant (ex-sh), the new Jaguar I-Pace will compete with the Mercedes Benz EQC luxury electric SUV, which is also priced in a similar range.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL) said, “Jaguar I-PACE is the first all-electric SUV that we’ve launched in India and it marks the beginning of our electrification journey. With our electrified products we look forward to playing a significant role in India’s electrification drive into the future. Jaguar I-PACE will appeal to people who look for and purchase the latest in technology and design, to express their personalities and stay ahead of the curve. We and our Retailer network are fully prepared to cater to the demands of these customers.”