Jaguar Land Rover To Launch New Car / SUV Based On Tata Motors Platform

Tata Motors’ affordable manufacturing, combined with JLR’s design and tech prowess, makes for the perfect pair

In a significant development that will shape the roadmap for Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), both companies have finalized plans to jointly produce future vehicles. With this move, India will become a key manufacturing hub for JLR and showcase its newfound manufacturing prowess. Thus adding cost-efficient production to JLR’s existing facilities in the UK, China and East Europe.

Jaguar Land Rover Tata common platform

The new range of vehicles from Tata-JLR partnership will be based on JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) platform. There might be a new common platform for ICE vehicles, considering the low market penetration of EVs, especially in India. Having a platform common between JLR and Tata dedicated to ICE vehicles might prove fruitful. Speculations even suggest a JLR model based on Tata platform can as early as launch next year.

For the Indian market, the EMA platform may spawn one model each for Tata Motors and JLR. The new JLR vehicles (cars/SUVs) based on the new platform shared with Tata cars might be exported to multiple international locations. However, specific details about the models under development are not available at this point in time.

Tata Group’s N Chandrasekaran said that having a common platform will be beneficial for both companies. Working alone, it may not be possible for Tata Motors to invest huge amounts into the development of a new flagship platform. The same applies to JLR, as its volumes may not be enough to cover the investments. By working together, Tata Motors and JLR may establish a synergy to manage the financial aspects of upcoming platform/platforms.

Tata-JLR vehicles to be made in Sanand

Tata Motors seems to have finalized Sanand for the manufacturing of new Tata-JLR EVs. There are multiple reasons why this location makes a lot of sense. For example, Tata’s battery production unit, Tata Agratas, is being built in Gujarat. Also, easy accessibility to Mundra Port can prove beneficial, reducing transportation costs.

As part of its business continuity planning (BCP), Tata may consider multiple production centres for JLR and Tata vehicles. Speculative reports suggest that Tata Motors is planning a new facility in Tamil Nadu dedicated to the JLR brand. While not officially confirmed, Tata Motors had announced an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government. A new manufacturing facility for JLR brand was rumoured, with an investment of around Rs 9,000 crores, spread across 5 years.

Massive investments planned

Aiming for a big chunk of the EV market, Tata Motors and JLR have planned major investments. Through its subsidiary, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), Tata Motors will be investing a couple of billion dollars over the next six years. JLR has a much larger investment goal of more than 15 billion pounds in the next five years. This is roughly around Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

It is to be noted that TPEM and JLR had earlier partnered for the development of Tata Avinya EV. Avinya is both a new model, as well as a new platform that will spawn multiple premium EVs. JLR has licensed its EMA platform, for which TPEM will be paying a royalty fee. The agreement entails sharing of electrical architecture, battery pack, electric drive unit and manufacturing know-how.

Avinya was first showcased as a concept in 2022, showing a glimpse of the future of EVs from Tata Motors. Avinya promises enhanced safety including ADAS, advanced connectivity features and class-leading in-cabin experience. By using JLR’s EMA platform, TPEM can fast-track various options such as L2+ autonomy, OTA updates, Features over the Air (FOTA), ultra-fast charging and optimal safety (5 Star Euro NCAP Rating).

Conversely, positioning future Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles on a common platform by Tata Motors will achieve cost efficiency as they’ll probably be manufactured in India. Thus increasing profitability from JLR vehicles to compete against the current crop of ICE vehicles from rival luxury brands.

