Jawa 350 Legacy Edition Launch Price Rs 1.99 L – Extra Goodies For Free

Commemorating the one year anniversary of Jawa 350, the company is launching a limited production special edition for no additional cost. Called Jawa 350 Legacy Edition, it is made available with all existing variants across all authorised dealerships in India. Let’s take a look at everything new.

Jawa 350 Legacy Edition Launch

For an introductory price of Rs 1.99 lakh, Classic Legends has launched the Jawa 350 Legacy Edition, which commemorates the one year anniversary of the launch of this motorcycle. Legacy Edition for Rs 1.99 lakh (Ex-sh) is for limited time period only and is applicable to 500 customers only and it offers extra goodies for no additional cost.

The colour palette include timeless Maroon, the commanding Black, the vibrant Mystique Orange, & the solid variants: Stunning Deep Forest, Grey, and Obsidian Black. Jawa 350 was launched a year ago and is a direct rival to Royal Enfield Classic 350, which has emerged as an absolute phenomenon, where sales is concerned.

With Jawa 350 Legacy Edition, the company is offering special inclusions like a touring visor, a pillion backrest, a premium crash guard, a premium leather keychain and a collector’s edition Jawa miniature. These elements are offered at no additional costs, adding value for the 500 Jawa 350 Legacy Edition buyers.

Jawa 350 Legacy Edition continues to be powered by the Alpha2-t engine which is rated for 22.5 PS of peak power and 28.1 Nm of peak torque. This engine might look like a retro air-cooled engine from the outside, but that is only aesthetic and nostalgic attention to detail. In reality, this engine is very modern as it is liquid-cooled with a DOHC 4V/cyl head.

This engine gets a slip-and-assist clutch and a modern 6-speed gearbox. Both ends get disc brakes with dual-channel ABS for sure-footed braking. Dual exhausts lend a classic look and give a distinctive exhaust note. 178mm ground clearance and the option for alloy wheels and tubeless tyres are notable too.

Statement by Classic Legends

Sharad Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Classic Legends, shared, “Since the launch of Jawa 350 last year the motorcycle has been loved by our customers and the riding community alike. The Jawa 350 embodies the perfect balance of timeless design and modern performance, staying true to the heritage that has defined Jawa for generations.

One of its most remarkable attributes is its adherence to the golden ratio—a design principle that ensures perfect proportions for both aesthetics and ride dynamics, just like the legendary Jawas of yesteryears. With the Legacy Edition, we’re offering riders an even more immersive experience – superior comfort, enhanced protection and a touch of added glamour making this milestone celebration truly special.”