Jawa 350 Price Slashed – Costs Rs 15K Less, Gets Alloy Wheels

With reduced prices, Jawa 350 is a better rival to Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB350 and other retro classic motorcycles

Improving on its Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival, Mahindra-owned Classic Legends has slashed the price of its newest offering, the Jawa 350. Launched earlier this year to take on Classic 350, Jawa 350 price started from Rs 2.14 lakh (Ex-sh). To boost more sales, Classic Legends has slashed Jawa 350 pricing by Rs 15,000 (Ex-sh) to offer better value to buyers.

Jawa 350 Price Slashed

Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 has emerged as country’s best-selling retro classic motorcycle of all time. It has come a long way in establishing a loyal and devoted fanbase. Classic 350 has proved also that it can get away with enthusiastic pricing and still rack up numbers like nobody’s business. Quite literally.

Jawa 350, however, was the company’s latest offering that was aimed directly at Classic 350. Featuring a larger engine and all the modern technology that all RE 350s lack. However, sales continued to favour REs. For reference, Royal Enfield Classic 350 price ranges between Rs 1.93 lakh to Rs 2.25 lakh (Ex-sh).

To boost sales, Classic Legends is offering Jawa 350 at a reduced price, starting from Rs 1.99 lakh and goes till 2.24 lakh (Ex-sh). Owing to customer feedback-driven product enhancements, Jawa 350 now gets alloy wheels wrapped with tubeless tyres.

There are new colours as well – Obsidian Black, Grey, and Deep Forest. Chrome series saw the addition of a new White shade adding to a colour palette that already included Maroon, Black, and Mystique Orange. Pricing depends on the variant selected and the detailed price breakup table can be seen above.

Where powertrain is concerned, Jawa 350 gets the same 334cc single-cylinder DOHC 4V liquid-cooled engine, mated to a modern 6-speed gearbox and twin exhaust setup. None of this modern hardware is seen on any RE 350s. This 334cc engine can generate 22.5 PS of peak power and 28.2 Nm of peak torque.

Statement from Classic Legends

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “Jawa 350 is our homage to the revolutionary design of the Type 353 and 354 models that were iconic in their time. With its timeless design and modern engineering, the Jawa 350 continues to set new benchmarks in the motorcycle industry.

At Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, our endeavor is to prioritize customer satisfaction and to cater to different preferences of customers, we are glad to present the Jawa 350 range with both alloy and spoke variants.”

1 of 7

Also read – All the scoops from Classic Legends dealer event