Jawa 42 Customized By Dealer – On Sale For No Additional Cost

Auto dealers are known to use ingenious methods to boost sales

While discounts, benefits and freebies are among the most widely used tools to attract customers, sometimes dealers come up with entirely new ideas. A recent example is that of a Jawa dealer in Surat, who is offering customized Jawa Forty Two motorcycle at no extra cost. The financial year is coming to a close and most businesses including auto dealerships would be looking to boost sales.

Jawa 42 customization – key details

One of the primary objectives of this dealer-level customization is to boost sales of spoke rimmed variant of Jawa 42. As may be recalled, 2021 Jawa Forty Two was launched earlier this year in February. Among the key updates introduced is the availability of blacked out alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. While retro-styled motorcycles such as Jawa 42 look elegant in spoke wheels, there’s a growing preference for alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.

Alloy wheels enhance a motorcycle’s sporty profile and coupled with tubeless tyres, they serve better for practical purposes. For example, if there is a flat, fixing a tubeless tyre is far easier than tube-type tyres.

Due to these reasons, it is possible that there may no longer be enough demand for spoke rimmed variant of Jawa 42. To clear existing inventory, the dealer is offering customization for spoke wheel Jawa 42 at no extra cost.

As can be seen in the images posted by the dealer, the customizations have been carried out on Starlight Blue (Matte) variant. It is possible that the dealer may be offering customizations on other colour variants as well.

For Starlight Blue, most of the changes have been carried out on the fuel tank. It includes blacked out sections on both sides of the fuel tank and addition of tri-coloured lines, similar to the Indian tricolour national flag.

On the top section of the fuel tank, there are two additional strips in silver colour. They have “42 Classic Legends” badging. These customizations are inspired by 2021 Jawa Forty Two that has a similar design theme. 2021 Jawa 42 offers three new colour options of Matte Red, Matte Black and White.

Jawa 42 powertrain

This dealer-level customization is limited to cosmetic updates and there are no changes to engine or other hardware. However, if we talk about 2021 Jawa 42, the updated motorcycle does offer slightly more power of 0.8 hp. While engine is the same BS6 compliant 293cc, liquid-cooled unit as earlier, it has been tweaked to deliver 27.3hp of max power and 27Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

2021 Jawa 42 is available at Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). That’s around Rs 12k costlier than the current dual-channel ABS variant that retails at Rs 1.72 lakh.