Jawa 42 New Variant Teased With Sporty Avatar – Launch Tomorrow

When compared to current model, Jawa 42 new variant looks a lot more sportier and appealing and the company promises more performance

With an ambition to beat Royal Enfield in the 300cc to 500cc motorcycle segment, Classic Legends has been formulating new offerings. Recently, we saw the new Jawa 42 motorcycle launched from Rs 1.73 lakh (Ex-sh). Now, the company seems to be cooking a new sporty version of Jawa 42. Let’s take a look.

Jawa 42 New Variant Teased

Just recently, 2024 Jawa 42 was launched in India with up to Rs 17K lower price than its predecessor along with packing powertrain refinements. Just weeks later, Jawa has teased the motorcycling fraternity with a new variant of Jawa 42 which seems to be taking a sporty twist ahead of festive season.

Where design is concerned, we can see a sporty edge with a massive JAWA logo on the fuel tank. Speaking of fuel tank, it is still in teardrop shape but appears longer than current Jawa 42. There is a sporty single-piece raised seat with under-seat grab rails, an up-swept exhaust and a new set of alloy wheels with dual-tone finish.

While the exact changes and feature add-ons are not yet revealed, Jawa’s new teasers give us some hints as to what we can expect. For starters, this is not a replacement to current Jawa 42 which was just updated 2 weeks ago. This is likely to be a new version of the 42 brand after Jawa 42 and Jawa 42 Bobber.

As revealed in the company’s teaser, this new version of Jawa 42 will be more powerful than current 42. Even the design looks a lot more sportier than what the company currently offers with Jawa 42. Thus positioning it above the outgoing model in Jawa lineup.

What to expect?

For starters, there is a good probability that this motorcycle offers the larger 334cc single-cylinder DOHC 4V liquid-cooled engine that generates close to 30 bhp of peak power and 32.7 Nm of peak torque. A similar setup is seen with Jawa 42 Bobber. A 6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch and dual-channel ABS will be on offer too.

Jawa 42 new variant could be the first non-bobber motorcycle from the brand to feature this larger engine with around 30 bhp of peak power. Where pricing is concerned, Jawa could position this upcoming variant of 42 under Rs 2 lakh (Ex-sh). That’s exactly where the updated Classic 350 from Royal Enfield starts from.

Classic Legends has sharpened its product offensive against segment leader Royal Enfield. The company is formulating new motorcycles sold under Jawa and Yezdi brands. Classic Legends is challenging Royal Enfield with more advanced technology and higher performance, all at a lower price point. Launch is tomorrow on 3rd September 2024.