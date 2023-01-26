Jawa 42, Yezdi Roadster Gets New Colour For 2023 MY

Jawa 42 Sports Stripe will now also be seen in a metallic Cosmic Carbon while Yezdi Roadster will sport a glossy Crimson Dual Tone

It may be recalled that the company had recently introduced Jawa 42 ‘Tawang edition’ at Torgya Festival in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. Jawa Yezdi has now updated its colour palate for 2023 MY.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles starts off the New Year by adding two new colour schemes to its highest selling bikes – Jawa 42 Sports Stripe and Yezdi Roadster. Along with this new paint scheme, Jawa 42 is also offered in Galactic Green (Matte), Halley’s Teal (Matte), Lumos Lime (Matte), Starlight Blue (Matte), Comet Red (Glossy), Nebula Blue (Glossy), Allstar Black, Sirius White, Orion Red. Jawa 42 Cosmic Carbon is priced at Rs 1,95,142 (ex-showroom).

Jawa 42, Yezdi Roadster – New Colour

Yezdi Roadster on the other hand receives a glossy Crimson Dual Tone. With these new additions, the Yezdi Roadster is now offered in 6 paint schemes which also include earlier colours of Smoke Grey, Sin Silver, Hunter Green, Galliant Grey and Steel Blue. Yezdi Roadster Crimson Dual Tone will cost Rs 2,03,829 (ex-showroom).

Jawa 42 Sports Stripe Cosmic Carbon pays tribute to nature’s purest element. It is powered by a 293cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, fuel injected engine offering 27 hp power at 6,800 rpm and 27.03 Nm torque at 5,000 rpm mated to a 6 speed transmission. It gets front disc and rear drum brakes, while the Jawa 42 also receives an anti-locking braking system.

Yezdi Roadster with its new colour scheme offers a dual tone colour option to buyers. It is powered by a 334cc, fuel injected, liquid cooled, DOHC single cylinder engine that makes 29.7 hp power at 7,300 rpm and 28.95 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm.

The Roadster also sees its engine mated to a 6 speed transmission and gets dual channel ABS by Continental. It also gets A&S clutch which relates to the best in class braking system. Yezdi Roadster competes with the RE Classic 350, RE Hunter 350 and Honda H’ness CB 350 in its segment.

Jawa Yezdi 2023 Plans



Classic Legends brought in the Jawa brand in 2018 and introduced Yezdi motorcycles in January 2022 with three bikes Yezdi Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure. Set to add more updates to Jawa and Yezdi products in the coming year, the company has also planned network expansion across the country. With around 400 touchpoints in India, plans are afoot to expand to 500 outlets by Dec 2023.

Even as a case was filed by Ideal Jawa Employees Association against the use of Yezdi trademark and a recent court ruling has banned Classic Legends from using the same, the company has stated that production and sales will continue while they will be challenging the court order and expect to see a favourable outcome.