Jawa 650cc Bobber Based On Bristol To Rival Royal Enfield – Render

After a scrambler and Adv, Jawa Europe may have plans to add a bobber as well to its portfolio

Based on sightings of Jawa branded versions of Bristol motorcycles, it’s apparent that both entities have some form of agreement between them. Bristol Motorcycles is a Philippines based company that manufactures several bikes in 250cc to 650cc segment.

Bristol Motorcycles is just around three years old, having commenced operations in 2018. The Jawa-Bristol arrangement could be something similar to what Jawa has with Mahindra-backed Classic Legends that sells Jawa motorcycles in Indian market.

Bristol Bobber based Jawa 650 – key features

Earlier, we had seen rebadged versions of Bristol Veloce 500 and Bristol Venturi 500. In their Jawa branded versions, these are called RVR500 and RVM500, respectively. While Veloce is a scrambler, Venturi comes across as an Adv motorcycle. Original Bristol and their Jawa rebadged versions are largely the same. This is likely to be the case with Bristol Bobber as well.

Talking about Bristol Bobber 650, the bike sports a retro look and feel. Some key features include round headlamp and rear view mirrors, tear-drop shaped fuel tank, turn indicators and rear tail lamp, single piece seat, and broad rear fender.

Use of spoke wheels further enhances the motorcycle’s retro flavour. Handlebars are placed at an ergonomic position, which should ensure comfortable rides for most users. Customers can choose from colour options of black, dark grey, light grey and red.

For European markets, Jawa branded Bristol Bobber could get a new set of colour options. Another likely change could be in engine emissions. As Europe currently follows Euro 5 emission norms, the bike has to be compliant with those standards. If emission standards in Philippines don’t match Euro 5 standards, the engine and exhaust system may have to be tweaked accordingly.

Bristol Bobber engine and specs

Bristol Bobber is powered by a 649cc, liquid cooled, DOHC parallel twin, 8-valve motor. It is capable of generating 69 hp of max power at 8500 rpm and 62 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The bike measures 2,245 mm in length, 940 mm in width, 1,040 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 1,505 mm. Seat height and ground clearance is 740mm and 130mm, respectively. It weighs 225 kg and can carry 14.5 litres of fuel. Fuel efficiency is 16 kmpl and rated max speed is 165 kmph.

Suspension system comprises KYB Telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by 345mm disc at the front and 280mm disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

It is unlikely that Bristol motorcycles or their rebadged versions will be launched in India. Classic Legends managed Jawa India, however, may choose to introduce a larger capacity bobber or other motorcycles in the Indian market. Yezdi RoadKing is one such product that is expected to be launched soon in India. The company is also said to be working to revive BSA brand, which will be targeted at UK market. First BSA 650cc motorcycle was recently spied on test in Pune.