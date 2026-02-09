Jawa 730 Twin Neo Retro Bike Debuts – 730cc Twin Cyl, 75 Bhp, 68 Nm

The renowned Czech Republic motorcycle manufacturer, Jawa Moto, has just revealed a new motorcycle based on its JD 750 platform. Currently, there are three motorcycles under the JD 750 platform – Jawa 750 Retro, JD 750 by Jawa Racing and JD 750 by Jawa Touring. The fourth motorcycle to join this lineup is a neo-retro offering called 730 Twin. Let’s take a closer look.

Jawa 730 Twin

If the name Jawa connected with you, but JD 750, Jawa 750 Retro, JD 750 by Jawa Sports and JD 750 by Jawa Touring did not, you don’t have to scratch your head. Jawa Motorcycles is a trademark licensed by Jawa Moto to Classic Legends that operate in India making Jawa bikes like Jawa 42, Jawa Perak and Jawa 350.

Jawa Moto is the Czech Republic based company that was founded in 1929 and where the Jawa brand originated. So, the Jawa Moto and its JD 750 range of motorcycles and Jawa Motorcycles owned by Classic Legends are not related. Now that we put the history behind, there is a lot to like about the new Jawa 730 Twin.

For starters, it is a neo retro motorcycle that looks striking and cool. It has a circular LED headlight setup encompassed in the cowl that also extends to become fork covers. This element looks aesthetically pleasing and lends a macho and muscular look to the motorcycle. Similar appeal can be seen on Jawa motorcycles sold in India too, harking on the heritage.

Then we have radiator fins and tank shrouds also become aesthetic design elements. Together they all come together giving Jawa 730 Twin a Cafe Racer design. There is a single seat for rider and behind it is a racing cowl with integrated tail lights. There is a swingarm-mounted number plate holder too.

Specs, Powertrain

Notable cycle parts of Jawa 730 Twin include USD telescopic front forks from KYB and a monoshock suspension setup at the rear, twin disc setup at the front and single disc at the rear with braking units from Brembo, 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with thick tyres and others. Features-wise, there is a TFT instrument cluster with a host of informatics and connectivity.

Powering the Jawa 730 Twin is a 730cc parallel twin-cylinder engine with liquid cooling setup, capable of developing 75 bhp of peak power and 68 Nm of peak torque, mated to a sequential gearbox. This engine is said to be developed by Suter, a Swiss engineering firm known for its work in Moto2 championship between 2010 and 2012.

Jawa 730 Twin is expected to go on sale next month at the Motosalon trade fair in Brno, Czech Republic. It is not likely to make its way to India any time soon. Or probably never. Classic Legends might be more interested in launching more 650cc offerings under BSA and other brands in its belt.