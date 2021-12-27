Jawa Cruiser New Spy Shots Reveal Riding Stance

Classic Legends is getting ready to have multiple new launches in 2022 – Two new motorcycles under Yezdi and Jawa brands are expected

After launching Jawa, Classic Legends is not getting ready to launch Yezdi in India. Jawa currently has 3 offerings – Jawa, 42 and Perak. In 2022, Jawa is expected to get two more motorcycles under its brand name – one of them will be a cruiser, which has been spied testing quite often in the past few days.

The latest spy shots of Jawa Cruiser are credit to automotive enthusiast Aditya Puranik. A total of two test mules of the Jawa cruiser were spotted. These new spy shots reveal the riding stance of the upcoming Jawa cruiser in detail.

2022 Jawa Cruiser

Speaking of its styling, the motorcycle gets a neo-retro design with prominent elements such as a round headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, circular rearview mirrors, broad fenders and a wide saddle. Other highlights will include a small flyscreen upfront and fork gaiters.

Like most cruisers, the Jawa cruiser will have a low-slung stance and ergonomics of the motorcycle would ensure a relaxed and comfortable ride thanks to a low seat and a tall and wide handlebar. Interestingly, the Jawa cruiser spied, does not have forward-set footpegs. They seem to be in the same position as found on the current Jawa and 42 motorcycles.

Jawa Cruiser Expected Specs

Powering the upcoming Jawa cruiser could be a 334cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine that currently powers Jawa Perak. This same engine is also expected to propel other upcoming motorcycles from Classic Legends. On the Perak, this motor dishes out 30 bhp and 32.74 Nm of peak torque and will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch.Familiar hardware configurations will be employed on the upcoming cruiser.

Suspension duties will be carried out using conventional telescopic forks at front and twin shock absorbers at rear. Braking duties will be handled by single disc brakes at both ends which will be aided by a dual-channel ABS.

In terms of other features, the Jawa cruiser can offer all-LED lighting and a semi-digital instrument console. Details are too thin at the moment to speculate an exact launch timeline or expected price of the bike. Hopefully, Classic Legends throws some light on its upcoming projects in the near future.

Yezdi Debut 13th Jan 2022

While details about Jawa cruiser launch are awaited, Classic Legends has confirmed that the Yezdi brand will make its official debut on 13th Jan 2022. It is on this day that the new Yezdi Roadking and its Adventure version are also expected to debut.

Yezdi has released a matrix-themed teaser in which the silhouette of the iconic Roadking is seen. The short 14-second teaser doesn’t let out any other significant information. Roadking could be an rival to upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350. Pricing could be in the Rs 2 lakh range. More details at the official launch event next month.