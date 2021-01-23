Jawa Forty Two With Black Engine, Black Alloys Spied – New Accessories

Jawa Forty-Two competes against the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda H’Ness CB350 and Benelli Imperiale

Classic Legends have been actively testing its retro-styled classic motorcycle Forty-Two ahead of its launch. The new set of images show the entry-level Jawa with a new pair of blacked-out alloy wheels instead of conventional wire-spoke wheels. Another set of images with a similar setup has surfaced on the internet.

The latest spy shots have been clicked by automotive enthusiast Sai somewhere near Pune. These new wheels might be wrapped around by tubeless tyres as they are easier to repair in case of a puncture. The changes are not only limited to the wheels only.

Cosmetic Updates

As evident from the new set of spy images, there are a few other cosmetic changes. This includes blacked-out mechanical components such as its exhaust pipe, front and rear suspension setup, black headlamp bezel and turn indicator housings.

Even the engine and gearbox setup has also been painted black instead of a traditional chrome setup. The whole all-black theme adds a nice modern flavour to the retro motorcycle. Other notable changes included a single-piece grab rail for the pillion and a new stitching pattern for the seat.

Jawa would also want to improve the quality of foam beneath the seat as consumers have lots of complaints regarding Forty Two’s seating comfort, especially for the pillion. Although, going by the images, shape of the seat has been kept intact. A short flyscreen has also been added but that seems to be part of an accessory package.

While details regarding this update are still very thin, we expect a similar tyre setup to be included to other Jawa models including Jawa Classic and Perak. It might also be the case that this update might be included as a whole new variant in Forty Two’s lineup. One can expect this iteration of the retro motorcycle to make hit showrooms in the next few weeks.

Powertrain Specs

Visually there seem to be no changes made on the mechanical front. It is still likely to be powered by a BS6-compliant 293cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that features in the current iteration of Forty-Two.

This unit is good enough to return an output of 26.5 bhp and 27.05 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox and is offered in two variants- single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS. The test mule spotted recently is most probably the latter as it features disc brakes on both front and rear.

Currently, Jawa Forty-Two has been priced between Rs 1.65 lakh and Rs 1.74 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). With the launch of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Honda H’Ness CB350, rivalry in the modern classic segment of motorcycles has intensified and a timely update by rival brands is a need of the hour.