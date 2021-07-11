Jawa Khakhi Colour Launch Price Rs 1.93 L – Royal Enfield Signals Rival

Jawa has launched two new colour options – Khakhi and Midnight Grey

Jawa updated the 42 earlier this year. As compared to the older Jawa 42 which was seen with extensive use of chrome across its body, the new Jawa 42 gets blacked out elements to enhance its sportiness. These include blacked out dual exhausts, engine and rear twin shocks along with telescopic front fork and headlamp casing. Now it is the Jawa, which has received an update.

Royal Enfield tasted success with their limited edition Pegasus based on Classic 500 and the current Signals Edition based on Classic 350. Both these editions were launched as a tribute to armed forces. Now, Jawa has launched a new Khakhi colour option which seems to have been inspired by its rival.

Jawa Khakhi & Midnight Grey

With these new colour options, Jawa is celebrating 50th anniversary of India’s 1971 war victory. Jawa says, “What makes these motorcycles special is the commemorative emblem that proudly features the prestigious Indian Army insignia flanked by a ‘laurel wreath’ symbolizing the 1971 victory. Jawa Motorcycles is honoured to be the first manufacturer to be allowed to do so on a production motorcycle.”

Jawa says that the Khakhi colour option “signifies the spirit of selfless service to the nation by the men in uniform.” Jawa Midnight Grey is inspired by the Battle of Longewala. The new colour is an ode to the bravery of these soldiers and the victory that we achieved on this night. Both these Jawa motorcycles are on sale at a price of Rs 1,93,357, ex-sh, Delhi.

Styling

New Jawa Khakhi and Midnight Grey add a dark sophistication and a more outdoorsy feel to the Jawa character. Both shades are finished in matte and feature an all-black theme that runs across the mechanical parts of the motorcycle.

The engine now features brushed fins adding to the attention to detail. The 1971 War Victory commemorative insignia occupies the place of pride on the fuel tank flanked by tricolour stripes.

Specs

Engine specs remain same as before. There is no change in engine lineup for the 2021 Jawa which continues to be powered by a 293cc, single cylinder, fuel injected, liquid cooled, DOHC engine offering 27 hp power at 6,800 rpm and 27.03 Nm torque at 5,000 rpm.

The motor is mated to a 6 speed gearbox. Suspension also stays unchanged with telescopic fork in the front and twin spring setup at the rear while the company claims to have revised suspension and frame for better ground clearance. Jawa also claims to have strengthened the chassis at vital points while the seat has been improved for better room and rider comfort.