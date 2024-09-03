Jawa Launches New 42 FJ Motorcycle Priced from Rs 1.99 Lakh – Royal Enfield 350 Rival

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced the all-new Jawa 42 FJ, the latest addition to its popular 42 Life series – Priced starting at Rs 1,99,142 (ex-sh Delhi)

Adding more options for enthusiasts, Mahindra-owned Classic Legends has launched the new Jawa 42 bike. With its sportier styling, the new bike can better fulfil the needs of the younger generation. It can help boost sales, allowing Jawa Yezdi to improve their ranking in the 350-450cc motorcycle segment.

Jawa 42 FJ Launched – New Engine Specs

The Jawa 42 FJ features a longer wheelbase, higher ground clearance, and segment-first brushed aluminium tank panels. Its muscular design is paired with enhanced ergonomics, offering a blend of classic Jawa styling with modern touches like all-LED lighting and a digital instrument cluster. This new model expands the 42 lineup, which already includes the 42 and 42 Bobber.

Powering the 42 FJ is the new 350 Alpha2 engine, delivering 29.2 PS and 29.6 Nm of torque. The bike comes with a six-speed gearbox and an A&S clutch for smoother gear shifts. It’s built on a double cradle frame, which is designed to provide stable handling, especially on highways, thanks to its 1440 mm wheelbase.

The bike’s safety features include dual-channel ABS and larger disc brakes, ensuring reliable stopping power. The 42 FJ also comes with tubeless tires mounted on premium diamond-cut alloy wheels. Jawa is offering the 42 FJ in five different colours with prices varying slightly based on the choice of spoke or alloy wheels. The top-end variants are priced at Rs 2,20,142, while the entry-level spoke wheel variant is available for Rs 1,99,142.

Prices and Variants

The new Jawa 42 FJ is available in a range of variants, each offering distinct features and pricing. The entry-level variant with spoke wheels in Aurora Green Matte is priced at Rs 1,99,142 (ex-showroom Delhi). For those who prefer alloy wheels, the Aurora Green Matte variant is available at Rs 2,10,142. Moving up the range, the Cosmo Blue Matte and Mystique Copper variants with alloy wheels are priced at Rs 2,15,142 each. The top-tier variants, Deep Black Matte Red Clad and Deep Black Matte Black Clad, both featuring alloy wheels, are priced at Rs 2,20,142. This diverse pricing structure ensures that there is a 42 FJ option to suit a wide range of preferences and budgets.

“The 2024 Jawa 42 embodies our design-led approach to motorcycle engineering,” says Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles. “We’ve taken our time with this bike, pushing the boundaries of the ‘price-performance’ matrix and achieved a great blend of edgy performance, gorgeous form, and precision engineering. As pioneers of Neo-Classics in India, the 42 FJ is a testament to our challenger spirit and disruptive approach.”

Royal Enfield 350 Rival

New Jawa 42 bike will primarily challenge popular 350cc motorcycles from Royal Enfield. It will also go up against the likes of Triumph Speed 400. With this newest addition, Classic Legends has further strengthened its 350cc portfolio. Earlier this year in January, the company had launched the Jawa 350 to take on Royal Enfield Classic 350. In April, the 2024 Jawa Perak and 42 Bobber were launched. And last month, the 2024 Jawa 42 was launched with new features and reduced pricing.

With consistent improvements in the lineup and competitive pricing, Jawa has been successful at getting the attention of enthusiasts. By introducing more such well-rounded machines, improved competencies can be achieved against rival offerings.