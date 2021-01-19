Jawa Motorcycles Alloy Wheels Option Launch Soon – Spied On Test

Classic Legends currently manufactures and retails three Jawa motorcycles in India- Jawa, Forty Two and Perak

Classic Legends has been testing its retro-styled classic motorcycle Jawa Forty Two with a pair of new alloy wheels. Currently, the bike is offered with wire-spoked wheels which are enveloped by tube tyres. The new setup might make use of tubeless tyres that are easier to repair in case of a puncture.

Changes spotted on Jawa Forty Two

It might also offer a better grip and riding experience on the road. There are no apparent changes made to the motorcycle except for the addition of a single-piece grab rail and a short flyscreen although it is yet to be seen whether these are offered as standard or as optional add-on accessories.

Also, the manufacturer seems to have done away with some chrome elements that have been replaced by blacked-out components such as its front and rear suspension setup, exhaust pipe and black headlamp bezel as well as indicator housings.

Stitching on the seat also seems to be different. One might expect Jawa to also improve its seat quality since many consumers have complained about Forty Two’s seat size and quality especially for the pillion.

Powertrain Specs

If one takes a closer peek, they can spot a little reservoir where its rear suspension is mounted onto the bike’s frame. Apart from these, there are no other noticeable changes made on Forty Two. In all probability, it is also likely to retain the same powertrain. In its BS6 avatar, it is powered by a 293cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that churns out 27 bhp and 27.05 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox. It retailed in two variants- single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS.

The test mule seen on the latest set of spy shots is most probably the dual-channel ABS derivative. It is currently offered at a price bracket of Rs 1.65 lakh to Rs 1.74 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

While details on the updated classic roadster are still very thin, we can expect this tyre setup to also find its way to other Jawa offerings such as Jawa Classic and Perak. Expect this new update Forty Two to make its debut in a few weeks time.

Jawa Forty Two Rivals

Competition in the retro motorcycle has been intensified ever since the launch of Honda H’Ness CB350 and Royal Enfield Meteor 350 late last year. While the former is a naked commuter roadster, the latter is sort of a cruiser.

Both motorcycles are powered by 350cc single-cylinder motors and are paired to a five-speed gearbox. While CB350 kicks out 21 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque, the engine on Meteor 350 produces 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque.

