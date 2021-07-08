Jawa Motorcycles Price Increase July 2021 – Jawa, Jawa 42, Perak

This is the second price hike announced by the company in 2021 – Last one was in January

Due to rising input costs, several two-wheeler manufacturers have announced price hikes this year. Jawa joins the list with prices of its motorcycles increased in the range of Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,700. The exact figure will be based on the model and variant.

Customers who book their Jawa motorcycle from July 8 (today) onwards will have to pay as per the revised pricing. The news was reported by Car And Bike, a Mahindra owned automotive news website. Mahindra also owns Jawa via their venture Classic Legends.

Jawa had increased prices of all its motorcycles earlier this year in January as well. At that time, a single rate price hike of Rs 2,987 was applied to all models and variants. Later in February, the company had launched 2021 Jawa 42. It came with cosmetic updates, new colour options, new range of accessories and a retuned engine that delivers slightly more power. 2021 Jawa 42 was launched at an increased price of Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

No updates

Latest hike in prices of Jawa motorcycles is primarily due to increase in cost of raw materials. All motorcycles will be largely the same as earlier. However, Jawa is offering a helmet to its new customers. This is expected to provide some relief to customers who will be required to pay the higher prices. But considering that helmet rule has been strictly implemented and most people already have one, the usefulness of free helmet scheme seems uncertain.

Jawa motorcycles specs

Jawa and Jawa 42 are powered by a 293cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled, DOHC engine that is capable of generating 27.33 ps of max power and 27.02 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a constant mesh 6-speed transmission. The twins utilize a double cradle frame. Suspension setup comprises telescopic hydraulic front forks and gas canister type twin hydraulic suspension at the rear.

Standard variants are offered with front disc brake and rear drum brake, integrated with single channel ABS. Customers have the option to choose disc brakes at both ends, which will be coupled with dual channel ABS.

Talking about bobber-styled Jawa Perak, the motorcycle is powered by a 334cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled motor that generates 30.64 ps and 32.74 Nm. It is mated to a constant mesh 6-speed transmission. Perak has double cradle tubular frame with telescopic front forks and 7-step adjustable monoshock rear suspension. Braking duties are performed by 280mm and 240mm disc at the front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

To boost sales further, Jawa is working aggressively to expand its dealer network. By August 2021, Jawa dealerships would have grown to 275. By end of this fiscal, Jawa aims to increase the total number of dealerships to more than 500.

