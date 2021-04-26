HomeBike NewsJawa Perak Matte Green Colour Custom Paint Job At Authorized Dealer

Jawa Perak Matte Green Colour Custom Paint Job At Authorized Dealer

Arun Prakash
Arun Prakash

Jawa Perak is currently retailed at a price of Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and has no direct rivals in the Indian market

Jawa Perak holds a unique distinction in India for being the only proper bobber-style cruiser motorcycle to be locally built in India. Although not a mass-seller, it caters to a niche segment of buyers who love traditional bobbers yet are not willing to shell out big bucks for a Harley Davidson, Indian Motorcycle or Triumph.

A local aftermarket workshop based out of Surat in Gujarat named Agozee Kustoms has given a Jawa Perak a new custom paint job. The stock Perak is only available in a solitary black paint scheme. The customization has been conducted for a Surat-based dealership at a price of Rs 9,999.

Custom Matte Green Paint Job

The motorcycle now wears a pine green paint as its primary colour with a thick stripe of white running on top of the fuel tank, around the central toolkit panel and across the front and rear fenders. It also gets a small ‘Perak’ branding on the fuel tank.

The white shade adds a nice contrast to the green paint and overall provides a fresh appeal to the bobber’s retro-style design. There are no other changes made to the classic bobber in any way.

Perak Design

Like the regular Perak, the custom motorcycle adopts a blacked-out theme for all its mechanical components. The design is further accentuated by gold pin-striping on the fuel tank, side panels and fenders.

The most notable highlight though is the single-piece floating seat wrapped in tan brown leather giving Perak a classic bobber stance. Back bezels around headlamps, blacked-out handlebar and bar-end mirrors further provide a sporty contrast to the bike.

Mechanical Specifications

Coming to its specifications, Perak is powered by a slightly larger 334cc single-cylinder engine in comparison to the 294cc unit in Jawa Standard and Forty-Two. This motor is capable of churning out 30 bhp and a peak torque of 32.74 Nm and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Suspension setup comprises conventional telescopic forks upfront and a mono-shock at rear, mounted beneath the seat. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends which are assisted by a dual-channel ABS.

Perak also offers a slightly longer wheelbase in comparison to its other two siblings due to a larger rake to the front suspension unit. For its class of motorcycles, Perak is extremely nimble at 175 kilos of kerb weight. A similar custom paint job was performed by the same aftermarket workshop on Jawa Forty-Two a couple of months ago. In that case, it was wrapped in a sky blue colour with stripes of black across the body panels.

