Jawa Perak Matte Green Colour Custom Paint Job At Authorized Dealer

Jawa Perak is currently retailed at a price of Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and has no direct rivals in the Indian market

Jawa Perak holds a unique distinction in India for being the only proper bobber-style cruiser motorcycle to be locally built in India. Although not a mass-seller, it caters to a niche segment of buyers who love traditional bobbers yet are not willing to shell out big bucks for a Harley Davidson, Indian Motorcycle or Triumph.

A local aftermarket workshop based out of Surat in Gujarat named Agozee Kustoms has given a Jawa Perak a new custom paint job. The stock Perak is only available in a solitary black paint scheme. The customization has been conducted for a Surat-based dealership at a price of Rs 9,999.

Custom Matte Green Paint Job

The motorcycle now wears a pine green paint as its primary colour with a thick stripe of white running on top of the fuel tank, around the central toolkit panel and across the front and rear fenders. It also gets a small ‘Perak’ branding on the fuel tank.

The white shade adds a nice contrast to the green paint and overall provides a fresh appeal to the bobber’s retro-style design. There are no other changes made to the classic bobber in any way.

Perak Design

Like the regular Perak, the custom motorcycle adopts a blacked-out theme for all its mechanical components. The design is further accentuated by gold pin-striping on the fuel tank, side panels and fenders.

The most notable highlight though is the single-piece floating seat wrapped in tan brown leather giving Perak a classic bobber stance. Back bezels around headlamps, blacked-out handlebar and bar-end mirrors further provide a sporty contrast to the bike.

Mechanical Specifications

Coming to its specifications, Perak is powered by a slightly larger 334cc single-cylinder engine in comparison to the 294cc unit in Jawa Standard and Forty-Two. This motor is capable of churning out 30 bhp and a peak torque of 32.74 Nm and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Suspension setup comprises conventional telescopic forks upfront and a mono-shock at rear, mounted beneath the seat. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends which are assisted by a dual-channel ABS.

Perak also offers a slightly longer wheelbase in comparison to its other two siblings due to a larger rake to the front suspension unit. For its class of motorcycles, Perak is extremely nimble at 175 kilos of kerb weight. A similar custom paint job was performed by the same aftermarket workshop on Jawa Forty-Two a couple of months ago. In that case, it was wrapped in a sky blue colour with stripes of black across the body panels.