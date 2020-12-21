Jawa Perak, 42 And Classic Prices To Be Increased From 1st Jan 2021

Jawa, Forty Two and Perak will undergo a price hike in view of rising input costs and commodity prices

As is generally noted at the start of each year, January 2021 will also see hike in prices of cars and two wheelers. Hero MotoCorp has announced a price hike by around Rs.1,500 from 1st January 2021 while Kia, Hyundai, Maruti and Mahindra have also made similar announcements. OEMs generally introduce price hike between 1-3 percent, but this year the hike is expected to be higher as the automakers decide to pass on higher input costs to the consumer.

Mahindra-owned news website Car and Bike has announced in an exclusive report that Mahindra’s subsidiary, Classic Legends Private Limited will be hiking prices for the Jawa motorcycles from January 2021; though the quantum of price hike is yet to be announced.

The price hike will span the Jawa, Jawa Forty Two and the Perak as the company also cites rising input costs and commodity prices as reasons for this price hike, a portion of which will now be passed on to the consumer.

Quantum of Price Hike

The quantum of price hike across the Jawa range has not yet been revealed. As on date Classic Legends sells the Jawa at Rs.1.73-1.83 lakhs, the Jawa Forty Two at from Rs.1.60-1.74 lakhs and the top of the line Jawa Perak at Rs.1.94 lakhs. Apart from the price hike, these bikes will not see any modifications either in design or in engine specifications.

The Jawa and Jawa Forty Two get powered by a BS6 compliant 292 cc, single cylinder, 4 stroke DOHC engine offering 26.51 hp power and 27.05 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed gearbox. The third motorcycle model under the Jawa brand name, Perak which is the most affordable, made-in-India factory custom bobber, gets a 334cc, single cylinder, 4 stroke engine making 30.64 hp power and 32.74 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed gearbox.

Rising Cost of Ownership

Over the past year, it has also been noted that there is a distinct increase in cost of ownership of automobiles. Higher insurance premiums, BS6 upgrades and a higher trajectory in fuel prices have all put an increased burden on the consumer.

Jawa has noted sales to the extent of 50,000 units during the April 2019 to November 2020 period. This also includes the lockdown period till around July 2020. The company announced this milestone achievement in 24 months of full operation which excluded the suspension of operations during the months of March to July 2020 when the company had zero inventory.

This growing demand has caused the company to increase both production capacities and dealership count across the country with a target to register sales of the next 50,000 in less than a year. In the recent months, it is the Perak which has been the best selling Jawa motorcycle.

Source