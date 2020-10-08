Jawa Motorcycle Sales Sep 2020 Registers 42% Growth

Jawa Motorcycles sales performance is expected to post growth in the coming months

Federation of Automobile Dealers Association of India (FADA) has released the sales figures of Classic Legend’s Jawa Motorcycles brand for the month of September 2020. Like every other two wheeler OEM, Jawa too registered significant growth in September 2020, thus managing to post a marginal growth in third quarter of the calendar year.

Jawa Motorcycles sales – September 2020

The Royal Enfield rival managed to post sales of 2,121 units last month as against 1,492 units sold in September 2019, registering an impressive YoY growth of 42.16%. This comes as a much needed shot in the arm for the company as it registered sales decline of 42.58% and 5.91% in July and August 2020 respectively.

In the quarter that ended in September, Jawa Motorcycles’s sales performance stood at 4,043 units as against 3,921 units during the same period last year. This represents a positive growth of 3.11 units. The company is expected to continue its September 2020 momentum throughout the festive season if it could ensure smooth delivery process for its motorcycles across the country.

Jawa now has a rival

With a brand name that evokes nostalgia among Indian motorcycle enthusiasts and classic styling, Jawa Motorcycles takes Royal Enfield head on. A new player has entered this niche just a few days ago in the form of Honda H’ness CB350. Be it the styling or its single-cylinder 350 cc air-cooled engine with a thumping exhaust note, the latest Honda is there to stake its claim on the lucrative segment that RE pretty much had a monopoly in.

With Jawa showing signs of gradual growth, it would be interesting to watch the three-pronged battle in the coming months. However, Royal Enfield’s next generation family of 350 is definitely the product series to watch out for.

Jawa specifications recap

The Jawa and Jawa 42 are powered by a Mahindra Mojo-derived 293 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is tuned to deliver 26 hp and 27.05 Nm of torque. The fuel-injected motor employs a 6-speed gearbox.

The traditional double-cradle frame is suspended by means of telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. The front and rear disc brakes are supported by a 2-channel ABS.

With a starting price of INR 1.83 lakh (ex-showroom), the Jawa range undercuts the Honda H’ness which is set to be retailed at around INR 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the Honda will be backed up with its Big-Wing premium retail network which should make for a better buying and ownership experience.