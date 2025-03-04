Jawa Yezdi and BSA Motorcycles Get 4 Yr/50k km Standard Warranty

Classic Legends is making the battle against Royal Enfield more fierce by offering improved standard warranty proposition in the 350cc to 450cc segment. This is in a bid to better rival the 350cc offerings from Royal Enfield along with Honda’s CB350 range and Triumph’s 400cc range. Classic Legends calls it a customer assurance program. Let’s take a look.

Jawa Yezdi & BSA Bikes Improved Warranty

The company just announced what it calls “Jawa Yezdi BSA Ownership Assurance Program”. With these improved warranty offerings, the company aims to position itself as the segment disruptor in terms of ownership experience. This is a comprehensive ownership program and offers better standard and extended warranty propositions.

Classic Legends is offering a 4-year / 50,000 km standard warranty package (whichever is early) with Jawa Yezdi & BSA motorcycles. The warranty can also be extended up to 6 years with optional packages. These come from the company’s deep trust in deriving price-performance from engineering excellence and manufacturing precision.

The updated warranty under this Ownership Assurance Program is part of the company’s Legacy In Motion initiative which aims at offering extraordinary ownership experiences. The 2-year Anytime Warranty (within 6 years total), one year complimentary Roadside Assistance (extendable up to 8 years) and 5-year comprehensive AMC package are other notable elements.

Classic Legends new programme is applicable to new purchases. Also, existing Jawa Yezdi & BSA owners can also jump into the new extended warranty plans after their standard warranty expires. Complimentary pickup and drop, protection from labour price fluctuations and transferable warranty coverage are other notable elements.

Statement from Classic Legends

“As pioneers who have consistently challenged industry norms, our engineering capabilities have given us tremendous conviction in our products,” said Anupam Thareja, co-founder of Classic Legends. “We’re now passing this assurance directly to our customers through the most comprehensive motorcycling assurance in the segment.

Every motorcycle we create carries the soul of a classic but beats with the heart of a modern machine—from BSA’s racing heritage that began on British circuits to Jawa’s neo-classic revolution and Yezdi’s adventure-ready spirit. Our motorcycles are engineered with precision and built with passion—that’s why we can stand behind them with such confidence, offering peace of mind that’s as timeless as our designs but as forward-thinking as our technology.”

