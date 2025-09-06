Jawa, Yezdi Motorcycles Now Under Rs 2 Lakh – Savings Up To Rs 17k

Classic Legends, the company behind the revival of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles in India, has announced revised pricing across its portfolio, bringing most of its models under the Rs 2 lakh mark (ex-showroom). The move comes in response to the recent GST 2.0 reforms, which reduced the tax rate on motorcycles below 350cc from 28% to 18%.

This reduction directly benefits the Jawa and Yezdi range, powered by 293cc and 334cc liquid-cooled Alpha2 engines. The 334cc unit produces 29 PS of power and 30 Nm of torque, making it one of the stronger performers in the segment. With the GST cuts fully passed on to customers, models such as the Yezdi Adventure, Roadster, Scrambler and Jawa 42 Bobber have become more accessible to young riders looking for an entry into the performance-classic segment.

Policy Shift Helps Restore Icons

Decades ago, Jawa and Yezdi disappeared from the Indian market following a policy-driven ban on two-stroke motorcycles. Classic Legends says that another policy decision — this time in the form of GST rationalisation — is helping revive their relevance. The company believes that by making mid-capacity motorcycles more affordable, the reforms could energise India’s motorcycling culture.

Co-founder of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, Anupam Thareja, said “The government’s bold and timely GST reforms will bring a tectonic shift for the greater good, echoing the historic transition from 2-stroke to 4-stroke engines. Classic Legends welcomes the GST rationalisation, especially the reduced rate of 18 percent for under-350cc motorcycles, which covers our 293cc and 334cc Jawa and Yezdi performance classics.”

“While it raises the tax burden for higher cc motorcycles such as our 652cc BSA Gold Star, we accept it as the hallmark of progressive taxation. The trade-off makes mid-segment bikes accessible to a larger rider community — a win for India’s motorcycling culture. We thank the Hon’ble Finance Minister for the fresh impetus for demand that will energise the economy amid a slowdown and global tariff wars. Decades ago, our brands faded due to a policy shift; today, policy foresight is helping restore their legendary stature. We will pass on 100% of the GST benefit to our customers. Coinciding with the festive season, we are telling young Indians who aspire to own a true iconic performance motorcycle: Your time is now”

Lower Ownership Costs

Beyond the upfront price cuts, Classic Legends is also extending the benefits of the GST reduction to after-sales components, which is expected to lower the cost of ownership. All motorcycles are supported by the Jawa Yezdi BSA Ownership Assurance Programme, which offers a 4-year/50,000 km standard warranty, optional extended coverage of up to six years, one year of roadside assistance, and maintenance plans. The company’s sales and service network has now expanded to more than 450 touchpoints across India, ensuring wider accessibility for customers.

Festive Boost

With these GST-led price revisions set to take effect just ahead of the festive season, Classic Legends expects to see strong demand from younger buyers aspiring to own a heritage motorcycle. The company has positioned Jawa and Yezdi as high-fashion retro machines, combining vintage-inspired design with modern engineering and technology tailored for Indian roads. By passing on 100% of the GST benefit, Classic Legends has signalled its intent to stay competitive in India’s expanding mid-capacity motorcycle segment while reinforcing the legacy appeal of its iconic brands.