Jawa Yezdi Showroom First Look – All 6 Motorcycles Under One Roof

The three new Yezdi motorcycles will be launched today – In adventure, scrambler and cruiser format

Following revival of Jawa brand in 2018 and more recent BSA Motorcycle brand with the new Gold Star 650 roadster, Mahindra owned Classic Legends is now set to re-introduce the Yezdi brand in India today. Three new bikes under Yezdi brand will mark their entry into the country on January 13, 2022 and are expected to be called Yezdi Adventure, Yezdi Cruiser and Yezdi Roadking Scrambler.

Even as the company has not revealed any official details of these upcoming bikes, Yezdi has shared multiple teasers over the last few days. Now, Co-founder of Classic Legends, Anupam Thareja has shared the first look of new Jawa Yezdi showrooms. The image is of Yuvraj Motors in Thane. This was previously an exclusive Jawa dealership, but has been modified ahead of Yezdi launch.

Jawa Yezdi Showroom First Look

Just like the above showroom, all Jawa showrooms across India will be modified to sell Yezdi motorcycles as well. Along with the Jawa Yezdi showroom photo shared by Anupam, he also stated, “My kinda brotherhood. Jai and Veeru are back tomorrow!”

The three upcoming Yezdi bikes will pertain to different segments. Yezdi Adventure will compete against the RE Himalayan while Yezdi Scrambler could take on Jawa 42, Honda CB350 RS and soon to be launch Royal Enfield Hunter. Yezdi cruiser will rival both the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Classic 350.

Along with the three new motorcycles from Yezdi, Classic Legends will now have 6 motorcycles to offer in total. 3 from Jawa and 3 from Yezdi. All six motorcycles will be sold under the same roof – via the extensive dealership network across India.

Yezdi Motorcycles

Yet to be officially unveiled, spy images show off some of the features on these upcoming Yezdi bikes. The Yezdi Adventure looks nearly identical to the Himalayan at first glance. It could sport long travel suspension along with a tall windscreen, spoked wheels and upright handlebars. It has also been spied with cylindrical turn signal, a raised front fender, rear view mirrors and split seats along with grab handles and knuckle guards.

The Cruiser could get forward positioned foot pegs, high mounted handlebars and lower seating position for a more relaxed ride. It will also receive a slim fuel tank, rounded head and tail lamps and telescopic front forks along with two side mounted rear shocks. No details of the upcoming Yezdi Scrambler were revealed.

Jawa Perak Sourced Engine

The new Yezdi motorcycles are set to be powered by the same engine that is seen on the Jawa Perak Bobber. This 334cc single cylinder, liquid cooled engine makes 30 hp power and 32.74 Nm torque and gets mated to a 6 speed gearbox. The Yezdi bikes could get a slipper and assist clutch.

Suspension could include telescopic fork in the front and monoshock at the rear with preload adjustability. Roadking scrambler could include 17 inch wheels at both ends while the Yezdi ADV could get larger 19 inch wheels at the front fitted with dual purpose tyres. Dual-channel ABS is expected to be offered as standard. Yezdi motorcycles prices will be released today, expected to be priced in the Rs 2 lakh range.