JCB Pothole Pro Fixes Potholes In 8 Minutes – Watch In Action

Pothole Pro from JCB is equipped with a cutter, sweeper/bucket and hydraulic cropping tool for quicker and more efficient pothole repairs

JCB has unveiled a new pothole repairing machine. This machine, called Pothole Pro repairs holes in less than 8 minutes. It is a three-in-one solution in road repairs and requires no other tools or crew thus saving both time and money.

JCB Pothole Pro Performance

JCB, with its factories at Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Wrexham, launched the PotholePro at a virtual press conference on Monday. JCB Chairman Lord Bamford stated that potholes were a scourge on the nation and getting them fixed in a timely and cost effective manner was the only solution.

Pothole Pro from JCB has the capacity to prepare upto 250 square meters (2,691 sq ft) of road in one shift at a speed of 25 mph (40 kmph) and can shift from one hole to another without the use of a trailer. Trial runs conduction in 2020 in Stoke-on-Trent showed that the machine could repair holes at an average rate of 700 per month.

Tests showed that the JCB filled 51 holes in 20 days, which would have otherwise taken upto 6 fillers 63 days to complete. Hydraulic tilt and depth control enables a consistent depth for larger areas. Watch the state of the art machine in action, in the video below.

JCB Pothole Pro – Simple, Cost Effective and Permanent

The machine, based on a backhoe loader, has the capacity to crop pothole edges to create a cleaner surface. The 1,200mm sweeper works as a dust cleaner to avoid contamination of the new material while the 600mm planer cleans the newly resurfaced road and levels it while it can work right upto the curb.

This machine alleviates the use of any manual workforce thus helping in reducing cost by as much as 50 percent. Once the work of the JCB is done, the contractor just needs to add tar and the potholes are repaired in a simple, cost effective and permanent manner.

JCB has launched the Pothole Pro in UK markets where potholes are a national problem. British Chancellor Rishi Sunak also set apart a budget of £1.6bn (Rs 15,889 crores) to fix potholes in Britain and level-up uneven roads. The release of these funds was welcomed but not stated to be sufficient that estimates reveal that there are more than £11bn (Rs 109,205 crore) worth of potholes in urgent need of repair across the UK.

In India too, where the problem of potholed roads continues to be a bane on society, early last year, JCB India developed a pot hole repair machine which was showcased at the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) in New Delhi. The machine is based on the JCB 3DX backhoe loader and is a one stop solution to road and highway maintenance.