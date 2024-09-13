Jeep Avenger SUV Euro NCAP Crash Test – Gets 3 Star Safety Rating

While Jeep Avenger has acceptable ratings in occupant safety, there’s scope for improvement across vulnerable road users and safety assist features

Jeep’s smallest SUV in production, the Avenger was launched in 2023. It is primarily targeted at European markets and is available in mild hybrid and EV formats.

Jeep Avenger Safety package

In the Euro NCAP, the Jeep Avenger model tested is equipped with a comprehensive range of safety features. It has front and side airbags, belt pretensioner, belt load limiter, seatbelt reminder, AEB vulnerable road users, AEB motorcyclist, AEB car to car, speed assistance, lane assist system and fatigue / distraction detection. Jeep Avenger misses out on knee airbag and centre airbag. For child safety, the SUV offers Isofix as standard. But it does not have features such as integrated child seats and child presence detection.

Jeep Avenger Adult Safety

For adult occupants, Jeep Avenger has received 31.8 points or 79%. The passenger compartment was found to be stable in the frontal offset test. Critical body parts of both the driver and front passenger were adequately protected. The knees and femurs were adequately protected, irrespective of the size of the occupants and their position. Jeep Avenger scored max points in side barrier tests and side pole impact tests. Critical body parts of both passengers were adequately protected.

Jeep Avenger provided good protection against whiplash injuries, as commonly seen in a rear-end collision. Doors were openable, which implies that users can escape in the event of a crash. Jeep Avenger comes with an emergency eCall system that automatically notifies emergency services after a crash. However, the SUV does not have any dedicated system to prevent post-collision secondary impacts.

Jeep Avenger Child Safety

Jeep Avenger scored 34.4 points or 70% in child occupant safety tests. For the 6-year and 10-year dummy, protection was good / adequate for all critical body parts in the frontal offset test. However, chest protection was rated poor for the 10-year dummy in the side barrier test. The 6-year dummy’s head came into contact with the 10-year dummy’s arm, which resulted in a reduction in points scored. Jeep Avenger does not come with a child presence detection system.

Jeep Avenger Euro NCAP – Vulnerable Road Users

Total points scored were 37.5 or 59%. Jeep Avenger provided good protection against head injuries to the cyclist and pedestrian. However, poor results were registered in the case of the base of the windscreen and the stiff A pillars. The SUV provided good protection against injuries to the pelvis and femur. The same is true for the knee and tibia. For AEB pedestrians and cyclists, the performance was found to be marginal. Jeep Avenger does not have any protection against dooring, where a cyclist is hit by the sudden opening of a car door. AEB system for motorcyclists was found to be weak, while adequate for lane support.

Jeep Avenger Safety Assist

Total score in safety assist is 9.6 points or 53%. In terms of reactions to other vehicles, the results for the AEB system ranged from marginal to poor. Other safety assist features such as seatbelt reminder, driver fatigue detection and lane support system performed as per expectations. The speed assistance system was able to identify the local speed limit.