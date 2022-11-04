Jeep Avenger SUV Spied Undisguised On Road – Creta Rival

Upcoming Jeep Avenger SUV is offered with both a 1.2L 110PS engine and a fully electric model with up to 550 km range

With Compass and Meridian keeping the sales going, Jeep India needs more mainstream vehicles if they want to increase market share. That said, the American brand is not shying away from bringing Grand Cherokee to Indian shores in near future.

Being an SUV brand, Jeep currently doesn’t have a direct contender in C-segment and B-segment SUV spaces where most of the SUV action is happening. This is where SUVs like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue are currently partying.

Jeep Avenger SUV Spied Undisguised

Stellantis, parent to FCA and PSA, have high ambitions to launch 100 new vehicles by 2030, globally. Recently, they unveiled their newest Jeep, called Avenger. Compact in size, it is a new gen SUV which will be sold in many countries around the world. It has now been spotted undisguised on public road for the first time. Spy shots are credit to Walter Vayr (Gabetz Spy Unit).

Jeep Avenger SUV utilizes CMP platform and has an FWD setup. Equipped with Jeep’s Selec-Terrain, it comes with drive modes namely Eco, Normal, Mud, Sport and Snow. Owing to its 4.1m length, one can expect exhilarating performance and agile handling. As seen at Paris Motor Show, Avenger gets a boxy, yet curvaceous design. Headlights are split with an LED DRL at the top and headlight units below it. Below the headlights, neatly integrated into its black lower-half bumper, we get fog lamps.

Specs & Features

Due to the Stellantis conglomerate constituting both PSA and FCA groups, parts sharing between the two is evident. For instance, Jeep Avenger comes with the same 1.2L turbo petrol engine as a Citroen C3 that is sold in India. Citroen C3’s engine generates 110 PS of max power at 5,500 rpm and 190 Nm of peak torque at 1,750 rpm. In India, only a 6-speed MT is offered. That said, Jeep Avenger might get an automatic option.

Upcoming Jeep Avenger full electric version will have a power output of 156 HP. Top-spec models will get eAWD setup too. Driving range on full charge is pegged at 340 miles (WLTP standard), which approximates 550 km. Real world range will be lower, though.

Features include twin 10.25″ panels, wireless charging, leather-wrapped steering wheel and leatherette seats, X-shaped tail lamps, spoiler and hands-free power liftgate, level 2 ADAS features as well. It is likely to get features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, front collision warning, adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring.

Avenger SUV Size

2023 Jeep Avenger doesn’t fit into compact SUV space owing to its size. Keeping up with Jeep’s product strategy in India, Avenger is a slightly bigger and premium sub-compact SUV. Just like Compass is a slightly bigger and premium compact SUV. Meridian is a slightly bigger and premium D1 SUV.

Now that Jeep Avenger SUV is spotted on public roads undisguised, one can expect a launch in early 2023. India launch is not yet confirmed. If launched, expect compact SUV pricing. Full electric Avenger will compete with Mahindra XUV400, and MG ZS EV.

1 of 8

Source