Jeep Compass 7 Seater Spied With Radar Module For ADAS Features

Upon its launch, Jeep H6 seven-seat SUV will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has already managed to pique the interest of global auto industries since it announced the development of a seven-seat SUV based on Jeep Compass. Codenamed H6, this upcoming three-row SUV was recently teased on the company’s social media handles.

While globally it is speculated to be officially named ‘Commander’, in India though, Jeep has filed a trademark for the name Patriot. Test mules of the full-size SUV have been spotted on numerous occasions across several countries in recent months. Now, another set of images have surfaced online that give a better glance at the India-bound SUV.

Exterior Design Highlights

The latest set of spy shots have been clicked in Brazil. Even though it is based on the same platform as Compass, the three-row SUV will wear its own identity with a unique top hat. The front face wears a different look with redesigned headlight clusters and bumper. The lower bumper flaunts a wider central air intake with a smaller rectangular pattern and rounded corners.

The seven-slot grille is seen with a honeycomb pattern within and takes inspiration from the more premium Jeep Grand Cherokee L. The rear quarter area on C column will be provided with a glass panel in order to reduce any claustrophobic effect on the third-row passengers. The boxy profile of Compass has been carried forward to its larger sibling while it stands on diamond-cut blacked-out alloy wheels that looked to be 20-inchers.

The rear end of the seven-seat SUV gets a flat and upright tailgate. The taillights have LED inserts although their shape is yet to be determined. An acrylic piece of bar with Jeep logo at centre connects the two taillamps. The diffuser plate has been kept discreet.

Interior & Expected Features

Inside the cabin, the dashboard layout should be identical to that of the facelifted 2021 Compass which should boast a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display along with a fully digital instrument console. Interior colour scheme may vary according to different variants on offer, however, we may expect a more sophisticated look than the five-seater Compass.

The H6 SUV is also likely to come equipped with ADAS functionality that would offer features such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), automatic emergency braking, frontal collision warning and semi-automatic parking assist to name a few.

Engine options

Internationally, it is likely to be offered with two engine options- a 1.3-litre turbo petrol flexi-fuel engine and a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel unit. Out of these two, the oil burner which is capable of churning out 200 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque will most probably be offered in India. It is likely to be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

All-wheel-drive options are also expected to be on offer. Upon its launch in India, it will compete against the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Ford Endeavour. The new seven-seat SUV is expected to make its India debut sometime next year.

