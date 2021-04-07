Jeep Compass 7 Seater Could Be Named Commander – Official Teaser Out

Jeep has released a new teaser of its upcoming SUV – Which is based on the Compass, and is currently codenamed H6

Jeep has already revealed plans to launch a new SUV based on the Compass. It will be made in Brazil and India, at their plant near Pune. This new SUV will be longer and bigger than the Compass, and will sit over the Compass in company’s line-up. Currently codenamed H6, the premium SUV has been spied on test in Brazil as well as Italy in the past few months.

Earlier reports had suggested that this new product will be just a 7-seater version of the Compass, however post the release of the trailer, it is expected that the product will be a lot more than just a Compass with 2 additional seats. All set to make global debut in coming weeks, Jeep Brazil has officially teased this new SUV, which probably hints at the name it will be christened with upon launch.

Return of the Commander badge?

One key detail revealed in the video is that the new vehicle will have a moniker which will include ‘ER’ in its name. Speculation suggests that the actual name of the SUV would be Commander, which possibly will bode well with a SUV of its size and proportions. Jeep already sells a SUV named Grand Commander in China.

Earlier too, Jeep has used the Commander badge on a Grand-Cherokee based 3-row SUV earlier in 2000s. Hence, rejuvenation of the moniker seems very probable. Take a look at the teaser video below.

Expected Features and Specs – Jeep Commander

Jeep has already confirmed that there will be 2 engine options on offer. These would include a 1.3 litre turbo petrol and a retuned 2 litre turbodiesel motor, which would be more powerful than the current gen 2 litre turbodiesel found in Jeep’s line-up. In terms of platform, the Commander will share its underpinnings with the Renegade and Compass, however it will have some modifications, thanks to its third row of seats.

Jeep has additionally stated that this new SUV would be one of the most modern cars to go on sale. Hence, reports suggest that the SUV would be getting multiple features like automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot alert and lane departure warning. It will also get Jeep’s new gen multimedia system which will come along with 4G connectivity and wireless smartphone mirroring capabilities courtesy Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Launch Timelines

If the name is indeed Commander, of the upcoming Jeep Compass based 7 seater SUV, it might not get that name in India. Interestingly, the name Commander has been trademarked by Mahindra in India since 1991 and is valid till 2025. In India, Jeep has trademarked the name Patriot. It is possible that this new SUV could be called Patriot in India.

Official debut of this new SUV is scheduled for second quarter of 2021, followed by a launch in the later half of the year in Brazil. India launch has been confirmed for 2022. Once launched, it will be a rival to the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster.