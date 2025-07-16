Jeep Compass and Meridian Trail Edition Launch Price Starts Rs 25.41 L

One of the most iconic and recognisable American car brand, Jeep, has been steadily updating its Indian portfolio. The company has time and time again introduced some newness with their Compass and Meridian SUVs. In that regard, July 2025 has witnessed the launch of Trail Edition for both these models that start from Rs 25.41 lakh (Ex-sh). Let’s take a closer look.

Compass and Meridian Trail Edition

Breathing some fresh air into the Compass and Meridian variant lineup, Jeep India has just launched a new special edition for both SUVs. Called Trail Edition, this new special edition gets a ton of character and personality that sits in line with buyers who intend to express themselves with off-road inspired detailing.

Compass and Meridian Trail Edition blend perfectly into this target demographic as they both come with unique decals establishing a youthful personality. Along with upgrading the design and aesthetics department, Jeep India is bundling Compass and Meridian Trail Edition with Jeep Trust ownership program.

Where pricing is concerned, Jeep Compass Trail Edition starts from Rs 25.41 lakh (Ex-sh) for manual variant and Rs 27.41 lakh (Ex-sh) for automatic variant. Meridian Trail Edition starts from Rs 31.27 lakh (Ex-sh) for manual, Rs 35.27 lakh (Ex-sh) for automatic and Rs 37.27 lakh (Ex-sh) for AT 4X4. Sales of Trail Edition have commenced starting July 15th, 2025.

Compass Trail Edition

Jeep Compass Trail Edition is based on Longitude (O) trim level and gets a host of aesthetic upgrades over standard model. There are unique hood and side body decals, matter accents on grille and Neutral Grey elements on grille rings, DLO and backlight moldings, roof rail inserts, ORVMs, Jeep and Compass badges, rear lower fascia applique, and red-accented front lower fascia.

There’s also Granite Metallic Satin Gloss shade seen on 18-inch alloy wheels and roof rails. On the inside, we get a sporty treatment with Black leatherette upholstery along with Red accents and Red stitching. Dark Camouflage graphics and Trail Edition branding on floor mats are notable too.

Meridian Trail Edition

With Meridian Trail Edition, Jeep is offering a unique hood decal, Trail Edition badges, gloss Black roof and similar Neutral Grey elements at key areas like grille, headlamp surrounds, roof rail inserts, rear fascia valence, badges, and side cladding. On top, it gets Piano Black accents on fog lamp, DLO, rear light bar, ORVMs, rear fascia and Red highlights on front fascia.

Meridian Trail Edition also gets a few off-roady bits like rugged skid plates and Trail themed scuff plates. Inside, we get high contrast Black vinyl upholstery with contrasting Ruby Red accents. Other notable elements include camouflage themed appliques, Piano Black centre console and speaker surrounds.

Jeep Trust

To offer value beyond the drive, the company is bundling ‘Jeep trust’ ownership program with Trail Edition. In this program, we get complimentary 3-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC), 5-year extended warranty, direct cash benefits of Rs 20,000 with Compass Trail Edition and complimentary 3-year AMC with Meridian Trail Edition.