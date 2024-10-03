Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition Launch Price Rs 25.26 Lakh – New Features

Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition also gets the sole 2.0L turbo diesel engine option capable of generating 172 bhp and 350 Nm

Ahead of the festive season, many car makers tend to offer something new with their products. Jeep India is ushering into the festivities too. The company just launched Anniversary Edition of Compass SUV. It gets dedicated decals, interior and exterior updates along with a few features as well. Let’s take a look at what is new.

Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition

Compass has been the most affordable model Jeep India sells. The company is celebrating 8 years of navigating the Indian market and has just launched Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition. This is a limited-period special edition positioned above Longitude trim and below Limited trim level.

Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition costs Rs 25.26 lakh (Ex-sh). There are as many as seven exterior colours to choose for Compass Anniversary Edition. These include Pearl White, Silvery Moon, Brilliant Black, Exotica Red, Magnesio Grey, Techno Metallic Green and Galaxy Blue.

Anniversary Edition offers an exclusive set of accessories, enhancing overall design and appeal of Compass. On the outside, the main highlights include Velvet Red front grill embellisher along with a large hood (bonnet) decal. Apart from these elements, Compass Anniversary Edition remains the same as regular model.

On the inside, changes with Anniversary Edition are more profound. For starters, it gets Velvet Red seat upholstery, which is really Red. Along with that, Jeep is also offering White ambient lighting and an integrated dashcam.

Apart from these add-ons, Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition continues to get 17-inch alloy wheels on the inside and a 10.1-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment screen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Wireless charging pad, dual-pane panoramic sunroof and Jeep Life connectivity suite are other notable features.

Powertrain continues to be the same 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbo Diesel unit that kicks out 172 bhp of peak power and 350 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Statement from Jeep

Celebrating this milestone, Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India, shared, “The Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition embodies our unwavering commitment to adventure, design excellence, and innovation. It’s a tribute to the Jeep spirit—crafted for those who live life without limits.

This special edition isn’t just a celebration of our past; it’s an invitation to the next generation of Jeep enthusiasts to embrace the journey ahead. We’re thrilled to offer this edition as a token of our gratitude to the Jeep community and a call to new adventurers to step into the Jeep Life.”