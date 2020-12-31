2021 Jeep Compass Spied Undisguised – Green Colour Similar To Harrier Camo, Interiors Revealed

Bookings commence unofficially for the Jeep Compass Facelift at Rs.51,000 while deliveries could begin from end January or early February

The Jeep Compass, introduced in 2017, has not received any major update over the years. Sales had been good in the initial months of launch but of late, sales have been steadily dipping indicating, thanks to the arrival of new cars like MG Hector, Tata Harrier. These were not only cheaper than Compass, but also offer more features and space.

Come 7th January, and Jeep India will officially unveil the India-spec Compass. Ahead of that, first undisguised spy shots of the 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift have now hit the internet. Spied in Mumbai, near the popular Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (Victoria Terminus previously), this is the new green colour, which has been teased by Jeep India in the past few days. In real world, this new colour looks similar to recently launched Harrier Camo edition, which also gets a shade of green.

Facelifted Compass

Facelifted Compass has been already unveiled at the Guangzhou Auto Show earlier this year. That was the China-spec, which is slightly different than the India-spec Compass. The latest spy shots reveal several exterior updates and redesigned interiors of offer with the new Compass SUV.

The new Jeep Compass sports several upgrades over the outgoing model though it retains the overall silhouette. Updates are in the form of a new front bumper, a 7 slat signature grille, new air intakes and revised fog lamp housing. The Facelift also sports new LED headlamps with LED DRLs and changes also include alloy wheels in a new design. No specific changes are seen towards the rear.

Revised Interiors

2021 Jeep Compass Facelift also gets some interior updates with a larger 10.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system with FCA’s UConnect 5 software and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with over the air updates. Internationally, it also gets a new digital instrument cluster (missing on the India-spec Compass seen in the spy shot below), a new steering wheel design, sleek AC vents and new climate controls. Buyers will also be offered various options in seat upholstery with leather to offer a more premium stance.

Top of the line Compass will get better interiors to set it apart from its other trims. The dashboard is finished in double stitched leather upholstery with brushed aluminum accents while there is also a new 3 spoke steering wheel and a panoramic sunroof. Safety will be addressed via multiple airbags, parking sensors, 360 degree camera, electronic stability control, ABS and EBD.

Powertrain Options and Price

Engine specifications on the Jeep Compass Facelift remain unchanged. It will be powered by the same engine lineup as seen on the outgoing model which had been recently updated to comply with BS6 emission standards. These will include a 1.4 liter petrol engine making 160 hp power and 250 Nm torque mated to a 7 speed DCT automatic gearbox. The 2.0 liter diesel engine offers 171 hp power and 350 Nm torque and is offered with a 6 speed manual gearbox. The 4X4 variant gets a ZF sourced 9 speed automatic transmission.

Considering these updates, the Jeep Compass Facelift will come in at a premium over the current Compass that retails between Rs 17-25 lakhs, ex-sh. Bookings open for the new Jeep Compass Facelift albeit unofficially at Rs.51,000. Launch date is likely 23rd January with deliveries to commence from early February.

