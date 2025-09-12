Jeep Compass, Meridian New GST Prices All Variants – Up To Rs 2.58 Lakh Cut

New ex-showroom prices for Jeep SUVs including Compass and Meridian will be applicable from 22nd September, 2025

Jeep has informed its dealers about the revised indicative ex-showroom prices of its SUVs, based on the new GST rates. Final prices are expected to be announced in the coming days. Jeep currently offers four SUVs in India, all of which will be available at reduced pricing after 22nd September. Let’s check out the new pricing of popular models such as Compass and Meridian.

Jeep Compass GST rate revision

With the reduction in GST rates, Jeep Compass is now available at a starting price of Rs 17,73,000. As per the earlier GST regime, Jeep Compass was taxed with 28% GST and an additional Cess of 22%. That meant a total tax burden of 50%.

As per the new GST regime, the Cess component has been completely removed. For SUVs above 4 meters and engine capacity above 1,500 cc, a flat GST rate of 40% is applicable. As compared to the total tax of 50% earlier, prices of Jeep Compass will be up to 10% lower. With the Cess no longer applicable, Jeep Compass has become more accessible.

Jeep Compass – New prices (Indicative Ex-showroom)

The base variant, Sport 2.0D MT, sees a price reduction of Rs 1.26 lakh. Jeep Compass Limited (O) 2.0D MT and AT FWD variants are now priced at Rs 24.58 lakh and Rs 26.45 lakh, respectively. Prices have been reduced by Rs 1.75 lakh and Rs 1.88 lakh, respectively.

Jeep Compass Longitude 2.0D MT variant is now available at Rs 20.85 lakh, after price reduced by Rs 1.48 lakh. Longitude (O2) 2.0D MT variant sees a price reduction of Rs 1.65 lakh, after which, the new price is Rs 23.18 lakh. Price of Compass Longitude 2.0D AT FWD variant has been reduced by Rs 1.62 lakh. Its new price is Rs 22.71 lakh. The Longitude (O2) 2.0D AT FWD is now available at Rs 25.05 lakh, after witnessing a price reduction of Rs 1.78 lakh.

Price of Jeep Compass Model S (O2) 2.0D MT has been reduced by Rs 1.88 lakh. It is now available at a starting price of Rs 26.45 lakh. Model S (O2) 2.0D AT FWD new price is Rs 28.31 lakh, after witnessing a price cut of Rs 2.02 lakh. Folks who choose Compass Model S (O2) 4×4 2.0D AT variant stand to gain the most in absolute terms. Price of this variant has been reduced by 2.16 lakh. Its new price is Rs 30.25 lakh.

Jeep Compass Trail 2.0D MT is now available at a starting price of Rs 23.66 lakh. This variant is now Rs 1,67,949 cheaper. Compass Trail 2.0D AT FWD variant sees a price reduction of Rs 1,81,949. It is now available at a starting price of Rs 25.52 lakh.

Jeep Meridian – New prices (Indicative Ex-showroom)

Jeep Meridian is now taxed at a flat GST rate of 40%, as compared to 50% earlier (28% GST + 22% Cess). Prices have been reduced in the range of Rs 1.66 lakh to Rs 2.58 lakh. The Longitude Base 4×2 MT variant sees a price drop of Rs 1.66 lakh. It is now available at Rs 23.33 lakh. Price of Longitude Plus 4×2 MT has been reduced by Rs 1.85 lakh. It is now available at Rs 25.95 lakh. The Longitude Base 4×2 9AT sees a price reduction of Rs 1.91 lakh. It is now available at Rs 26.88 lakh. New price of Longitude Plus 4×2 9AT is Rs 28.74 lakh, after the price is cut by Rs 2.05 lakh.

Price of Meridian Limited Option 6MT has been reduced by Rs 2.05 lakh. It is now available at Rs 28.74 lakh. Limited Option 4×4 9AT sees a price reduction of Rs 2.45 lakh. Its new price is Rs 34.34 lakh. Limited Option 4×2 9AT gets more accessible by Rs 2.31 lakh. Its new price is Rs 32.48 lakh.

Overland 4×2 9AT and Overland 4×4 9AT see prices drop by Rs 2.45 lakh and Rs 2.58 lakh, respectively. These are now priced at Rs 34.34 lakh and Rs 36.21 lakh, respectively. Trail 6MT 2.0D and Trail 9AT FWD 2.0D prices have been reduced by Rs 2,07,764 and Rs 2,33,764, respectively. New prices are Rs 29.12 lakh and Rs 32.86 lakh, respectively. Price of Trail 9AT 4×4 2.0D has been reduced by Rs 2,47,764. It is now available at Rs 34.72 lakh.