Jeep Compass Nov 2022 Prices – Gets Up To Rs 1.80 L Costlier

It’s the fourth time in 2022 that prices have been hiked for Jeep Compass; starting price is now Rs 20.89 lakh

Considering past trends, it is likely that Jeep Compass prices have been increased due to rise in input costs. High inflation has impacted most countries and there’s a significant increase in prices of auto components and raw materials. With the latest price hike, Jeep Compass is available in the price range of Rs 20.89 lakh to Rs 32.67 lakh.

Just two months back in September, Jeep Compass prices were increased by up to Rs 90k. At the start of this year, Jeep Compass base variant was priced at Rs 18.04 lakh. That’s a jump of more than Rs 3 lakh in a span of around 10 months. Similarly, top-spec Trailhawk diesel variant has witnessed cumulative price hike of around Rs 2 lakh in 2022.

Jeep Compass prices November 2022

Jeep Compass prices have been increased in the range of Rs 20k to Rs 1.80 lakh. Only exception is Sport diesel manual variant that will continue to be available at the earlier price of Rs 20.89 lakh. Highest price hike of Rs 1.80 lakh is in case of base-spec Sport petrol manual variant. New price is Rs 21.09 lakh.

Apart from Sport petrol, price increase of other variants is in the range of Rs 20k to Rs 45k. This is pretty modest, especially when viewed on a standalone basis. Jeep Compass Longitude and Night Eagle variants have become costlier by Rs 25k, whereas Limited and Anniversary Edition are priced Rs 40k higher.

Model S diesel manual variant will cost Rs 40k more, whereas its petrol automatic and diesel automatic 4×4 variants have become costlier by Rs 45k. A similar price hike is applicable on Trailhawk diesel AT 4×4 variant. Earlier this year in September, a uniform price hike of Rs 90,000 was introduced for select variants of Jeep Compass.

Upcoming Jeep Grand Cherokee

Apart from Compass, other Jeep SUVs offered in India are Jeep Meridian and Jeep Wrangler. The company will soon expand its India portfolio with Grand Cherokee, which is scheduled for launch on November 17. Deliveries are expected to commence from end of November. Pre-bookings for Grand Cherokee are currently open.

While Grand Cherokee is available in 5-seat and 3-row variants in international markets, India will be getting only the 5-seat version. It will be assembled at Jeep’s facility in Ranjangaon. Launch price is expected to be around Rs 85 lakh. Grand Cherokee will rival the likes of BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Some key features of Grand Cherokee include 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof and premium leather upholstery. The SUV also gets ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and forward collision warning. New Grand Cherokee will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor. It will be paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. More details will be revealed at the time of launch.