Jeep Compass Price Slashed By Up To Rs 1.7 Lakh!

Size-wise Jeep Compass rivals the compact SUVs and price-wise, it takes on the likes of XUV700 5S, Harrier, Hector and the likes

In a rather surprising move, Jeep India has introduced a downward revision in pricing for their most affordable offering, Compass. Jeep India is not known for slashing prices or striking value propositions, and the company’s new step is surely in the right direction. However, the price reduction is selective and is not for all variants.

Jeep Compass Price Slashed – Now starts at Rs 18.99 lakh (Ex-sh)

With just a 4 cm gain in length over the longest compact SUV, Jeep Compass used to start at a price point that is more than twice the cheapest compact SUV. If we take MG Astor’s base model priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh, the premium quotient of a Jeep Compass starts to blur at Rs 10.7 lakh premium.

Compass’s argument boils down to a larger 2.0L diesel engine in base model. But at a starting price of Rs 20.69 lakh (Ex-sh), it is a hard pill to swallow. Now, Jeep India is lubing the pill, making it slightly easier to swallow for buyers. The company is offering a price revision of Rs 1.7 lakh (Ex-sh) on the Compass.

This way, Jeep Compass can be had for a revised starting price of Rs 18.99 lakh (Ex-sh). Looking at the price slashing exercise with the base model, one would normally expect a similar trend with the rest of Compass’ variant lineup too. However, that is not the case at all.

Jeep had recently hiked the prices of Compass SUV by around Rs 14,000 (Ex-sh) almost uniformly across the range. Now, the price difference between base Sport 2.0 Diesel MT and one-above-base Longitude 2.0 Diesel MT, priced at Rs 22.33 lakh (Ex-sh), is a hefty Rs 3.34 lakh (Ex-sh).

This hefty increment used to be a lot less, when the base model price used to Rs 20.69 lakh (Ex-sh). Notable features with the base Sport trim are an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, 17-inch monotone alloy wheels and LED reflector headlights. The trim levels continue to start from Sport, followed by Longitude, Night Eagle, Limited, Black Shark and Model S.

Compass Facelift, Petrol incoming?

As of now, Jeep Compass offers a sole 2.0L 4-cylinder Diesel engine with 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed torque converter. Jeep is also offering a choice between a FWD and AWD drivetrain layout. That said, there is no manual AWD config.

Jeep is on the verge of launching Meridian facelift, which has been spotted testing on multiple occasions with added ADAS suite from Bosch. Compass should logically get the same updates. Speculations also suggest a petrol engine in the future to establish an attractive (much-needed) price point for both Compass and Meridian. Thus boosting sales.