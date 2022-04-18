Jeep Compass Prices April 2022 – Increased By Rs 25,000

Jeep has removed 80th Anniversary Edition variants of Compass from the lineup

With the start of new fiscal year, auto manufacturers in India have announced price hikes. Jeep India too has announced price hike, but unlike most manufacturers who have increased prices in the range of 3-4%, Jeep India Compass prices have increased in the range of 0.81% to 1.41%.

Compass received a major mid-cycle facelift last year. On the other hand, Compass Trailhawk was launched in February earlier this year. Sales of Jeep Compass are in the range of 1,000 to 1,200 units on average.

Jeep Compass Prices April 2022

After the latest price revision, Compass is now offered between Rs 18.04 lakh and Rs 29.59 lakh, whereas Trailhawk is now available at a price of Rs 30.98 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Jeep Compass prices across all variants of the premium mid-size SUV have increased uniformly by Rs 25,000.

No other updates, either in terms of specs or features have been made to the SUV. However, the 80th Anniversary Edition of Compass has been discontinued from the lineup. Jeep hasn’t tinkered with prices of Wrangler which is priced between Rs 56.35 lakh to Rs 60.35 lakh (both ex-showroom). Compass takes on the likes of premium mid-size SUVs like Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross.

Powertrain Specs

Regular range of Compass is offered with two engine options- a 1.4-litre petrol unit and 2.0-litre diesel unit. The former dishes out 161 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicks out 168bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. A 6-speed manual transmission is available as standard for both engine options whereas the petrol motor can be had with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox and the oil burner can be paired with a 9-speed torque converter transmission.

A 4WD option is only offered in selected variants of the diesel powertrain. On other hand, Compass Trailhawk is only offered with the 2.0-litre oil burner paired exclusively with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. It also differentiates from its standard siblings in its exterior form with a dual-tone paint scheme, hood decal, trail-rated badge on the boot as well as front fender and reworked front and rear bumpers.

Upcoming Jeep Meridian Details

Jeep will be launching a seven-seater SUV based on Compass in the next few days. Named Meridian, this SUV will take on the likes of other three-row D-segment SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas G4. Production of the SUV is expected to commence in May whereas price reveal and deliveries are expected to begin following month onwards.

It will be powered by the same 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine that propels Compass. This unit will also be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Meridian will be offered in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. It will be manufactured at Jeep’s production facility in India at Ranjangaon in Maharashtra.