2025 Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition Launched – Priced Rs 50k Over Regular Variants

Jeep India has introduced the Compass Sandstorm Edition, an exclusive, limited-edition package designed to enhance the rugged appeal and premium styling of the Compass SUV. This special edition, available on the Sports, Longitude, and Longitude (O) variants, adds a personalized touch for adventure enthusiasts who want their Jeep to stand out.

Unique Design & Premium Features

The Compass Sandstorm Edition features distinctive Sandstorm-themed decals on the hood and sides, elevating its bold road presence. The interior is upgraded with premium seat covers, programmable ambient lighting, and exclusive accessories that enhance both comfort and functionality.

Additional features include:

– Front & rear dash-cams for added safety

– Custom Carpet & Cargo Mats for enhanced utility

– Exclusive Sandstorm Badge, signifying its limited-edition status

A Personalized Jeep Experience

Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India, shared his thoughts on the launch, “The Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition continues our commitment to excite Jeep enthusiasts with exclusive offerings. This edition perfectly resonates with customers who are drawn to the adventure spirit and seek a vehicle that reflects their unique sense of style. With its rugged design enhancements, premium accessories, and customization options, the Sandstorm Edition amplifies the appeal of owning a Jeep, offering a truly personalized experience for those looking to stand out.”

Available for a limited time, the Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition is priced at an additional Rs 49,999 over the standard variants. This package strikes the perfect balance between style, off-road capability, and exclusivity, making every drive an adventure.

Jeep Compass In India

Jeep Compass in India is equipped with a robust 2.0-liter Multijet II diesel engine that delivers 170 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque. This engine is available with both 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic transmissions, offering flexibility to suit different driving preferences. Petrol Compass is no longer on sale and is discontinued.

The pricing for the Jeep Compass varies based on the selected variant and transmission option. The manual transmission variants are priced between Rs 18.99 lakh and Rs 28.33 lakh, while the automatic transmission variants range from Rs 24.33 lakh to Rs 32.41 lakh. All prices are ex-sh. Last month, Compass sales were at just 120 units. With the launch of the new edition, Jeep India will be hoping for added sales in coming months.