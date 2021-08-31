Jeep Compass Top-Spec Model S Variant Gets Updated Features

Jeep Compass is available in four trims namely Sport, Longitude (O), Limited (O), and Model S

Jeep has silently introduced a series of updates on the top-spec Model S trim of Compass. It is to be noted that Compass received a mid-life facelift earlier this year which incorporated a serious overhaul of the lineup including its interior layout and features. Exterior design of the SUV also witnessed subtle updates in the recent facelift.

The latest update is limited to the top-spec Model S which gets an upgraded infotainment system. It also gets an automatic ventilated driver seat now. Called Model S (O2), the updated trim comes at a price hike of Rs 15,000 over the outgoing Model S (O1).

Updated Features

Getting into details, the top-spec Compass is now equipped with a 5th-gen R1 High 10.1-inch infotainment system which features integrated navigation along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Along with this, it also comes with integrated voice commands for hands-free operation of radio, media, phone, climate control and navigation.

The updated infotainment unit is laced with 6GB of RAM and a 40 K MIPS chipset which is said to be faster than the old unit. The previous system was equipped with 2GB of RAM.

Another crucial addition is the automatic ventilated driver’s seat which switches on automatically if the cabin temperature goes above 26.5-degrees Celsius upon cranking the engine. This is a very useful feature especially in a subtropical climate like India’s where summers are longer and hotter.

More Gizmos on offer

Other features in the top-spec Model S trim of Compass include FCA’s UConnect 5 connected car tech, wireless phone charging, powered tailgate, automatic climate control, 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with a memory function, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and more. Safety of occupants is taken care of by six airbags, hill assist, panic brake assist, electronic stability control and rollover mitigation.

Engine, Transmission Options

No updates have been made to the mechanical department of the SUV. It still gets two engine options – a 1.4-litre turbo petrol mill and a 2.0-litre Multijet diesel unit. The former cranks out 161 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and is offered with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox as standard in this range-topping trim.

The oil burner, however, is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. This powertrain pumps out 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The automatic iteration of this powertrain is also offered with a 4×4 drivetrain. Jeep is currently developing a three-row SUV based on the Compass platform which recently made its debut as Commander. In India, it is expected to launch next year and will be retailed as Meridian.

