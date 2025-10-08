Jeep Compass Track Edition Launch Price Starts Rs 26.78 Lakh

Jeep Compass has been one of the most notable premium SUVs on sale in India. Around the festive season, Jeep India is trying to boost sales of Compass SUV with a new limited run special edition version. This limited run special edition and the recently revised GST 2.0 pricing are likely to nudge buyers towards it.

Jeep Compass Track Edition Launch

In the recent past, Jeep Compass hasn’t had a great run where sales are concerned. If we take a look at August 2025 sales charts, Jeep Compass managed to find 97 buyers. With the GST 2.0 reforms, Jeep Compass prices have gone down by up to Rs 2.16 lakh (Ex-sh) and the company is now increasing the appeal with a limited run special edition.

Called Jeep Compass Track Edition, this new limited run special edition version is based on the top-spec Model S trim level. Prices start from Rs 26.78 lakh (Ex-sh). Jeep India is infusing distinctive exterior elements and more luxurious interiors with Compass Track Edition. This is an expression of style while still staying true to Jeep’s DNA.

Exterior design highlights of Jeep Compass Track Edition include a signature hood decal, Track Edition insignia and Piano Black detailing on grille, badges and mouldings. Even the wheels get a makeover with Track Edition. These are Tech Grey alloy wheels with contrasting Spruce Beige elements that are 18-inches in size.

Interior upgrades

On the inside, Jeep Compass Track Edition gets an all-new Tupelo Leatherette seat upholstery. Other notable elements are Dark Espresso Smoke Chrome elements used on the inside contrasted with Spruce Beige stitching and Track Edition Tupelo Vinyl accents, Cortina leather on steering wheel, Piano Black elements and Track Edition branded floor mats.

Because Compass Track Edition is based on Model S trim level, it continues to get all the bells and whistles including the 50 standard safety features, 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment screen, Alpine music system, 10.25-inch instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats and more.

It is powered by the 2.0L 4-cyl Turbo Diesel engine that is capable of generating 170 bhp of peak power and 350 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Compass Track Edition is launched in both 4X2 and 4X4 drivetrain configurations.

Statement from Jeep India

Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said: “With the Compass Track Edition, we’re offering our customers an even more elevated SUV experience that reflects their individuality. Every detail has been carefully designed to create a sense of exclusivity, while staying rooted in Jeep’s DNA of capability, performance, and adventure.”