Jeep Confirms New SUV Launch In India For 2027

As part of its reenergized India strategy, Jeep will also introduce special editions and focus on enhancing the overall ownership experience

Jeep is working on a multi-pronged strategy to strengthen its presence in the Indian market. In addition to launching a new SUV, there are also plans to develop India as a manufacturing hub for right-hand-drive export markets. With the India-EU trade deal set in motion, there can be multiple opportunities to explore. Let’s check out the details.

Jeep new SUV – What to expect?

Jeep’s new SUV for India is part of the brand’s ‘Strategic Plan Jeep 2.0’ initiative. While there is no official confirmation, some possibilities can be explored. There’s a strong case for the next-generation Jeep Renegade, which could be a subcompact to compact SUV, depending on the market. While India launch is not officially confirmed, Jeep had revealed in its investor day presentation in 2024 that they are working on the new-gen Renegade.

It has also been revealed that the new-gen Jeep Renegade will be underpinned by a cost-competitive platform. This alludes to the CMP platform, currently in use with specific Citroen models. Platform sharing will help reduce development and production costs. Assuming that the new-gen Renegade is positioned as a compact SUV, it will take on rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Sierra.

A portfolio expansion has become necessary for Jeep India, as no new model has been launched here since 2022. There have only been facelifts, updates, special editions and variant rejigs. The Indian market has huge growth potential, and new products can be crucial to improving volumes and relevance. Jeep’s strategic targeting of high-growth SUV segments can bring long-term volume and profitability gains.

Customer-centric initiatives, exports boost

Jeep currently sells the Compass, Meridian, Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee in India. As part of its 2.0 strategy, the brand will be introducing special editions of these models in the near future. Last year, Jeep had launched the Trail Edition of Jeep Compass and Meridian.

Jeep Compass also received a Track Edition in October 2025. Jeep will also focus on improving the ownership experience for buyers. Multiple initiatives are planned such as enhanced after-sales services, extended warranty offers and premium customer loyalty programs.

Another focus area of Jeep’s 2.0 strategy is to boost exports from its Ranjangaon facility in Maharashtra. This facility is the only one outside of North America from where cars are exported to overseas right-hand-drive markets. Key markets to be covered include Africa, North America and countries like Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

To reduce production costs, Jeep is looking to increase localization at its India plant. There are plans to achieve up to 90% localization from the current 65-70%. This will boost the competitiveness of Jeep cars across both domestic and export markets. Signed trade deals and ongoing ones could open up new export opportunities for carmakers in India, benefitting renowned brands like Jeep.