Jeep Grand Commander SUV (Compass 7 Seater) Spied In India – Fortuner Rival

Internally codenamed H6, Jeep Grand Commander will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

First images of the seven-seater SUV based on Jeep Compass, speculated to be called Grand Commander, made headlines a few weeks ago. The shots were clicked in China and the prototype didn’t wear any kind of camouflage and looked like a near-production spec model of the same.

Now, two test mules of the same model have been spotted in India for the first time carrying out pre-trial test runs. Spy shots are credit to Rushlane Spylane member Rohan Kumar. The prototypes are completely covered in wraps although some details appear to be similar to its 5-seater sibling. Grand Commander is expected to be the third vehicle to be locally assembled by the Italian-American brand in India.

Exterior Highlights

Despite wearing a heavy dose of camouflage, the test mules could be easily identified thanks to a very prominent silhouette it shares with Compass. It becomes more simple to identify when one sees a production-spec Compass on road behind the test mules. However, there are subtle differences one could instantly make out. For example, the extended overhang and flatter tailgate.

Moreover, the roofline of Compass slopes slightly downwards as it meets the C-pillar. On the other hand, Grand Commander is expected to sport a fat roofline that extends up to the D-pillar along with a large quarter panel glass area. All these updates indicate the presence of a third row of seats.

Another set of differences are the circular wheel arches as opposed to squarish wheel arches seen in Compass. The same set of 17-inch V-shaped diamond-cut alloy wheels offered in the 5-seater SUV appear to be carried forward to its larger sibling.

No shot of the front end has been captured in the recent spy pics but it is likely to flaunt a similar seven-slated grille with chrome inserts flanked by swept-back LED headlights. A muscular bonnet and front bumper along with a bash plate should make for an aggressive front end of the SUV.

Expected Features

Interior of the cabin of Grand Commander is likely to exude a premium appeal with tons of creature comforts. These are likely to include ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, an electronic stability program, cruise control, a large infotainment screen, connected car features and a lot more. It is most likely to be offered in both six- and seven-seat configurations. The former will come with two captain seats in the middle-row.

Engine, Transmission Options

As far as powertrain goes, the seven-seat SUV is likely to be offered with the same 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine as offered in Compass but in a higher state of tune. Transmission duties will be handled either by a six-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox. 4×4 drivetrain will also be on offer in the higher-spec variants. Grand Commander is expected to hit showrooms in India by mid-2022.