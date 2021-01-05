Jeep India Announces Rs 1,830 Cr Investment – New H6 SUV Launch In 2022

The new Jeep SUV, codenamed H6, will be longer than Compass and will be powered by the same engine although in a different state of tune

Currently, Jeep India only has the Compass SUV that is locally made. But that will soon change. Today, Jeep India has announced a $250 million investment (Rs 1,830 crores) which will help the company expand local production. In addition, they have also confirmed the launch of a new 7 seater SUV, currently codenamed H6.

This new Jeep H6 SUV will be based on the Compass 5 seater, which is currently on sale in India and many countries around the world. Launch is scheduled for 2022. In addition to this, the local production plans will also include Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. Yes. The iconic Wrangler as well as Grand Cherokee will be locally assembled at the company plant near Pune.

4 New Locally Made SUVs For India

Jeep India stated, “The all-new local vehicle line-up includes the 2021 made-in-India Jeep Compass, a locally produced and global-first three-row Jeep SUV, as well as the iconic Jeep Wrangler and next generation Grand Cherokee flagship, which will both be locally assembled in FCA’s joint venture manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon. The four new products will be on Indian roads by the end of 2022.”

The product offensive will start with the debut of facelifted Compass on 7th Jan 2021. FCA India Managing Director, Dr. Partha Datta said, “Our new investment of $250 million will give us a competitive edge in multiple segments with our new Jeep SUVs rolling out of Ranjangaon. This investment is in addition to $450 million we have already committed to our Indian operations over the past five years. We are delighted to announce our exciting new products, coupled with our continued commitment to India in Jeep brand’s 80th anniversary year.”

Jeep H6 To Not Be Christened Compass

Earlier, it was speculated that this seven-seater SUV will likely be called Grand Compass since a similar version of Compass is currently on sale in a few Latin American markets including Brazil. But that is not the case.

Jeep will not use the Compass moniker for its upcoming seven-seat SUV and will likely carry its own branding and identity. It is set to be underpinned by the same monocoque architecture as its smaller sibling, although it is likely to be tweaked slightly so that the length of the SUV is also increased in order to accommodate a third row of passengers.

Not only length but this SUV is expected to offer a longer wheelbase which should translate into more interior space, especially in the middle row. It is also expected to feature prominent side body claddings on either side which the 5-seater SUV misses out. While the 7-seater SUV hasn’t officially showcased, its exterior design is expected to be in line with the facelifted Compass which made its debut in the 2020 Guangzhou International Motor Show in China last month.

Updated Design & Features

Although there are likely to be some cosmetic changes to its design in order to distinguish itself from the smaller Compass. In addition, the 7-seat SUV is likely to get larger rear doors which would make for easier ingress and egress for rear passengers. Lots of changes are expected at its rear due to its extended rear overhang.

At its interiors, it is expected to feature a more premium cabin since it will be positioned above Compass in Jeep’s lineup. This also means that all premium features offered in the 5-seater SUV are expected to be carried forward in the seven-seat SUV. This includes a large touchscreen infotainment system with FCA’s latest U5 Connect technology, cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels and way more.

Powertrain & Transmission

As far as powertrain is concerned, Jeep is likely to offer its seven-seat SUV offering with the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder Multijet diesel engine which will be tuned to produce around 200 horses. In Compass, this unit produces 173 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. This unit is likely to be paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox as standard. Higher trims are also expected to feature an all-wheel-drive system. In India, upon its launch, this seven-seater SUV is likely to take on the likes of MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

Spy Images – Gabetz Spy Unit