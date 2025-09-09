Jeep India Prices Cut By Up To Rs 4.84 Lakh – Compass, Meridian, Wrangler, Grand Cherokee

Jeep India has announced a major price reduction across its SUV lineup, following the Government of India’s GST reform. By passing on the full benefit of the revised tax structure to customers, Jeep is making its iconic range more accessible than ever. From 22nd September 2025, ex-showroom prices of the Jeep Compass, Meridian, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee will see reductions between Rs 1.26 lakh and Rs 4.8 lakh, depending on the model and variant.

Model-wise GST Benefits

Jeep Compass – GST benefit up to Rs 2.16 lakh

Jeep Meridian – GST benefit up to Rs 2.47 lakh

Jeep Wrangler – GST benefit up to Rs 4.84 lakh

Jeep Grand Cherokee – GST benefit up to Rs 4.50 lakh

Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said: “At Jeep, we have always believed in delivering exceptional value along with our legendary capabilities. The GST reform is a transformative step that brings clarity and affordability for customers. We are delighted to pass on the full benefit to our buyers, making the Jeep lifestyle more accessible than ever. This move reinforces our commitment to ensuring that owning a Jeep is not just an aspiration but a reality for many more Indians.”

Making Jeep More Accessible

The Compass and Meridian—popular for blending off-road DNA with premium features—now become significantly more affordable, making them even stronger value propositions in the mass-premium SUV space. The iconic Wrangler and luxury-focused Grand Cherokee, which showcase Jeep’s global pedigree, also see substantial reductions, improving their appeal in the high-end SUV market.

Effective Nationwide from 22nd September

The new prices will be rolled out across all Jeep dealerships in India starting 22nd September 2025, coinciding with the implementation of the revised GST rates. With this move, Jeep not only makes its SUVs more accessible to a wider set of customers but also positions itself strongly ahead of the festive season—when demand for new vehicles traditionally peaks.