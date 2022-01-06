Jeep India Sales Dec 2021 Registers Growth – Compass, Wrangler

Jeep India sales for 2021 ended in the green over 2020 – More than 11,600 units were sold last year

Jeep India has done well in terms of sales for 2022. With only Compass and Wrangler on offer, Jeep ended the year 2021 with 11,652 units sold. This when compared to 2020, was a growth by almost 123%.

Speaking about launches, Jeep Compass received a mid life facelift last year. The company is now getting ready to launch facelifted Compass Trailhawk as well as the 7 seater Compass. Both these upcoming Jeep SUVs have been spied on test across India.

Jeep Compass Facelift recently underwent a price hike. All variants receive a uniform price hike of Rs 50,000 while the Sport petrol DCT gets a price hike by Rs 58,000. The premium mid-size SUV is now priced between Rs 17.79 lakh – Rs 29.34 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Jeep India Sales Dec 2021

Jeep India has reported sales of 916 units in December 2021. This was as against 386 units sold in December 2020 relating to a 137.31 percent growth. However, it was a de-growth of 12.93 percent over 1,052 units sold in November 2021.

2021 Sales Growth

Taking into account Jeep sales through the past calendar year it may be seen from the attached table that it was only in January 2021 that the company reported de-growth as compared to corresponding months of 2020.

Sales started off at 394 units in January 2021, down 43.79 percent over 701 units sold in Jan 2020. Then on, sales increased to 1,103 units in February 2021, up 65.62 percent over 666 units sold in Feb 2020.

Sales in March 2021 went higher to 1,360 units, up 734.36 percent over just 162 units sold in March 2020. This took Q1 2021 sales to a total of 2,857 units, up 86.73 percent over 1,530 units sold in Q of 2020.

In April 2020 sales failed to take off on account of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. A steady rise was then noted in May and June 2020 when sales stood 93 units and 256 units respectively. This was against 475 units and 789 units sold in the same two months of 2021. Q2 2021 sales stood at 2,110 units, up 504.58 percent over 349 units sold in Q2 2020. H1 2021 sales went up to a total of 4,967 units, up 164.34 percent over 1,879 units sold in H1 2020.

Q3 2021 sales stood at 3,393 units, up from 1,422 units sold in Q3 2020 while Q4 2021 sales were at 3,292 units an increase of 71.01 percent over 1,925 units sold in Q4 2020. The year 2021 ended with a total of 11,652 units sold, a 122.96 percent growth over 5,226 units sold in the calendar year of 2020.