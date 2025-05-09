Jeep Meridian Gets New 2.2L Turbo Diesel Engine In Brazil

With the new 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine, users can expect a more responsive performance and faster acceleration

For the Brazilian market, Stellantis has introduced a new 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine option with the Jeep Meridian, which is sold as Commander in markets like Brazil and as Meridian in India. It is currently being offered only with top-spec Overland trim in Brazil. Let’s check the details of the new engine.

Jeep Commander (Meridian) – New 2.2-litre turbo

Power and torque output of the new 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine is 200 hp and 450 Nm. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, integrated with 4×4 all-wheel drive system. This more powerful engine may have been introduced based on market feedback. The new 2.2 turbodiesel engine replaces the earlier 2.0-litre turbodiesel available with the Commander Overland trim. It generates 170 hp and 380 Nm of torque.

With the more powerful 2.2-litre engine, Jeep Commander Overland has enhanced capabilities in terms of tackling off-road tracks and carrying heavy loads. Both of these are relevant from the perspective of users in Brazil. The terrain is a lot more challenging in Brazil and one often has to deal with no-road or unpaved road environments. SUVs in Brazil are also widely used for utilitarian purposes.

With the new 2.2-diesel engine, Jeep has introduced some other changes as well. For example, there’s a new exhaust system with ARLA 32 type emission reduction tech. This is largely the same setup as seen with the Ram Rampage unibody pickup truck sold in Brazil. Front brake discs are larger to handle the increased braking demands of the more powerful 2.2-litre engine. Also, the automatic transmission gear ratio has changed due to the increased torque. Each of the nine gears now features around a 14% longer ratio.

Real-world benefits

0 to 100 km/h sprint with the new 2.2-litre engine is claimed to be 9.7 seconds, as compared to 11.6 seconds earlier with 2.0-litre engine. Even with the more powerful engine, fuel efficiency is still pretty decent. In city conditions, the average mileage is claimed to be around 10.4 km/l. On highways, the mileage was claimed around 15.5 km/l. That’s better than the claimed mileage of 13.4 km/l.

Will this new engine launch in India?

It is unlikely that the new 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine will be introduced in India with the Jeep Meridian. The existing 2.0-litre Multijet II turbo diesel engine is already widely accepted as a reliable option for Indian conditions. This engine is locally manufactured in India and is shared with Compass, Tata Harrier and Safari along with MG Hector and Hector Plus. It complies with the stricter BS6 Phase-2 emission norms.

Introducing a new 2.2-litre turbo diesel would entail additional costs related to retooling, homologation and emission compliance. As a result, the price is likely to go up. Instead of a new engine, Jeep could probably focus on other aspects such as upgrading the equipment list, as and when necessary. In the Indian market, Jeep Meridian takes on rivals such as Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq.