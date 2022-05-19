Jeep Meridian Launch Price Rs 29.9 L To Rs 36.95 L Ex-Sh

Jeep Meridian SUV will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq

Based on Compass, Meridian is longer, taller and wider with a third row. Essentially, it will be the Indian version of Jeep Commander, which was launched in South America recently. However, there are slight tweaks to the design with Meridian’s headlights, alloy wheels and front bumper being different from Commander’s.

Style-wise it takes inspiration from Jeep Grand Cherokee L with the traditional 7-slot grille flanked by slim headlights and chrome bar sitting in between slim tail lights on the tailgate. Meridian is 36.4 cm longer than Compass which increases the wheelbase by 15.8 cm. Meridian is also wider by 4.1 cm and taller by 4.2 cm, thus making it roomier than the Compass and with these dimensions, it makes fitting of the third row of seats possible.

Jeep Meridian Prices

Jeep has launched Merdian in 2 variants, further divided into 5 trims – all powered by the same 2.0 liter diesel engine. Jeep Meridian Limited MT FWD is priced at Rs 29.9 lakh while the Limited (O) MT FWD is priced at Rs 32.4 lakh.

Automatic variant of Meridian is priced from Rs 31.8 lakh for Limited FWD. Limited (O) FWD AT is priced at Rs 34.3 lakh ex-sh. Top of the line Limited (O) 4×4 AT is priced at Rs 36.95 lakh. All prices are ex-sh. Right-hand-drive Meridian will be exclusively manufactured in India for export to right-hand drive markets around the world like Australia, New Zealand, UK, Japan, South Africa etc.

Commenting on the Jeep Meridian’s launch, Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India, said, “Brand Jeep believes it is time for Indian customers to kick-start a new adventure in the refined and capable Jeep Meridian. Our pricing reflects our intent to disrupt the segment and offer unmatched value for customers seeking a powerful, spacious, and sophisticated SUV.”

Jeep Meridian Interiors

Meridian’s cabin will have a brown coloured interior in place of Compass’ all-black theme though the dashboard layout will mirror that of Compass. Meridian’s leather upholstery will have a perforated quilted pattern. Coming to creature comforts and safety features, Jeep Meridian SUV will have a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Alpine 9-speaker audio system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, 6 airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, hill descent/start, 360° parking camera, three drive modes (auto, sand/mud, snow) and powered tailgate.

Powertrain

Meridian has only one engine option, the 2.0-litre diesel which also powers the Compass. Power and torque would be 170 hp and 350 Nm, respectively, which are same as Compass’ though the figures could increase given that the Meridian is larger and heavier. There will be two transmission options – 6-speed manual driving the front wheels and a 9-speed automatic which has a front-wheel drive option and an all-wheel drive system.

There is no word whether Meridian SUV will get a petrol powerplant but it is likely that the 1.3 litre turbocharged petrol engine which powers Commander in the South American market will be offered later. This engine is good for 187 hp and 270 Nm making it better suited to Meridian’s needs than the existing 1.4-litre turbo petrol making 163 hp, 250 Nm, which powers Compass in India.