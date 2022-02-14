Jeep Meridian Name Officially Confirmed – Compass 7 Seater SUV

Jeep India officially confirmed the name of their upcoming 7 seater SUV – It will be called Meridian

Already showcased in select countries as the new Commander, Jeep will launch the 7 seater Compass in India as Meridian. Jeep could not use the name Commander in India, as the name has been trademarked by Mahindra. For the Indian market, they will launch the SUV as Meridian.

Jeep Meridian Name Inspiration

Jeep says that the name Meridian has been carefully chosen from a list of 70 names. “However, for an SUV that is completely ‘Made in India’ – a name with strong relevance and resonance to the market was required. The name is inspired by the line which passes through the length of India connecting some of the most beautiful states and cultures.”

To celebrate the name announcement, Jeep has also revealed an official camouflaged version of their upcoming Meridian SUV. “The Jeep Meridian sported an innovative first of its kind camouflage, showcasing the iconic aspects of each state’s culture, legacy, and diversity which lie on the Meridian 770 passing through India.”

Mr. Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep India said, “The Jeep Meridian is our latest offering for the Indian market as part of our 2022 product strategy. We wanted to announce the name with an innovative activation and the K2K drive through the length of India is in line with the name of our new model. We tested the SUV on every kind of terrain India has to offer – by taking it on a challenging journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.”

Multiple Seating Configurations Planned

Jeep Merdian which is being tested for India, will mostly be launched in 2 versions. One of the versions will come along with a 7-seating configuration, including a bench seat in the second row. It is likely that this variant might miss out on a sunroof.

The other version will be a 6-seater version, which will be getting 2 captain seats for the second row. This variant will most probably get a panoramic sunroof and multiple other premium features. The Meridian is expected to reach Indian showrooms by mid 2022. Post its launch, it will be competing with the likes of MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq.

H6 to get a Mild Hybrid Setup?

The SUV will likely be getting a new 48V mild hybrid system. It is to be noted that multiple OEMs have started to use mild-hybrid technology in their vehicles to improve upon fuel economy and emission figures.

For the Meridian, Jeep is likely to use the same turbocharged 2 litre multi-jet diesel engine, which it uses in multiple products, including the Compass in India. However, the engine will be mated to a 48 V mild hybrid setup, which will come along with a BSG – Belt Starter Generator. In the future, Jeep will mostly start introducing the same mild-hybrid setup on its other international products too.

Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said on the occasion, “Jeep is an iconic brand, globally recognized for its capable SUVs. The Jeep brand’s journey in India has been legendary and we hope to build on this, with another equally legendary SUV – the Jeep Meridian. Developed specifically for the Indian customer, we have delivered a sophisticated and capable SUV ready to harness a unique segment opportunity.”